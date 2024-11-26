Virginia woman dies after being doused in gasoline and set on fire by family friend, police say

A woman was allegedly set on fire by a family friend and died from her injuries, according to Virginia police.

The Wythe County Sheriff's Department said officers were called on Sunday evening over a report of a woman who had been set on fire at a residence on Ramsey Mountain Road in the Max Meadows area.

'The property owner said he immediately called police and tried to put out the fire.'

When police arrived, they found a victim with severe burns to most of her body. They identified the victim as Tiffany Nichole Dunford. She was air-lifted to a specialized medical facility for treatment, but she later died from her injuries.

Police said that witnesses and Dunford herself identified a suspect as Savannah Renee Adams.

Adams reportedly fled from the scene in a silver 2004 Dodge Neon and she was later apprehended with the help of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Pulaski Police Department. She was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Adams had also been due in court on assault and trespassing charges for a case from October.

Witnesses and family members of the victim told WDBJ-TV that Dunford was sitting on her couch when she was attacked. The owner of the property told WDBJ that Adams allegedly drove up to the home, walked up to Dunford, then lit her on fire after dousing her in gasoline.

The property owner said he immediately called police and tried to put out the fire. He also said that Dunford and Adams were not strangers and knew of each other before the incident.

The suspect's alleged motive is not yet clear to investigators.

Scenes from the property can be viewed on the news report from WDBJ on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!