Van Jones puts Biden's campaign on life support with brutal observation about the difference between Biden and Trump

Democratic operative Van Jones delivered a brutal takedown of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign on Wednesday using just one sentence.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that Biden — despite being vaccinated and boosted — tested positive for COVID-19 once again. Because of illness, the president canceled campaign plans and returned home to Delaware.

'The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together.'

Reacting to the news later on CNN, Jones contrasted Trump's show of strength after his assassination attempt with the optics of Biden's weakness in the face of COVID-19.

"Today is a terrible day," Jones said.

"If you pull back and look at this thing, strength versus weakness," he continued, before delivering a brutal assessment of the situation, "a bullet couldn't stop Trump — a virus just stopped Biden."

"You've got the nominees of this party getting their butts kissed. Biden is getting his butt kicked by own party," Vance went on to say. "The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together. That is what's happening. And at some point, this party has to look at the reality of that and move."

The candid observation reflects the growing discord within the Democratic Party.

In the weeks since Biden's disastrous debate performance, the chorus of Democrats calling on their leader to step aside has become deafening. Even Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — the two most influential congressional Democrats — see the writing on the wall.

Up to this point, however, Biden has resisted calls to stand down as his party's presidential nominee.

But the first cracks are beginning to appear in Biden's resolve.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Biden is becoming "more receptive" to the idea of stepping aside. Then on Thursday, Axios reported that Biden could drop out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend.

The Biden-Harris campaign, however, denied that the campaign is preparing for any scenario that doesn't include Biden at the top of the Democratic Party ticket.

