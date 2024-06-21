Las Vegas man caught sexually assaulting woman inside shed was stopped by group of men and then stabbed to death, police say

A woman says she was sexually assaulted by a man at a shed before a group of men responded to her screams and the man was stabbed was death, according to Nevada police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers are still investigating the lethal incident reported near a shopping mall on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was found stabbed to death in an alley near Laurel Avenue off of Charleston Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m.

Police say that a woman in her 30s told them that she was being sexually assaulted by the man in the shed on a dirt lot when a group of males came to her aid.

During the ensuing altercation, the man was stabbed and was pronounced dead after being transported to the University Medical Center.

All of the men involved fled from the scene, and police say they are trying to identify them in order to figure out exactly what happened.

"The males that came to the female's aid, we do not know who they are at this time," said Lt. Jason Johansson. "They left prior to our arrival. We're taking steps right now to identify who they are so we can interview them and ascertain everything that occurred."

One witness told KSNV-TV that there were seven people who rushed to help the woman. He said he was not the man who stabbed the assailant.

"He held her against her own will, and so that's when we proceeded to try to force the guy out of that little shack, which he didn't want to come out," said the man who didn't want to be publicly identified. "But we all went in there and got him."

He said that he didn't even know the man had been stabbed after the incident because everyone left the scene.

"I thought it was my job yesterday to defend that lady and make sure that nobody like this is on the streets no more," the man added. "I didn't know that the guy was gonna die, but it happened, you know?"

Police are also reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

Anabel Garcia, owner of Belleza Beauty Salon, said she was shocked by the incident.

"I am scared because that is very disturbing," Garcia told KTNV-TV. "It truly surprises me because it was in broad daylight."

Erick Moreno works at a nearby cellphone store and says there is constant crime in the area.

"You see people fighting and doing drugs; it's a dangerous area," he said. "We need better protection in the area."

"Everything was done with good intentions," said Amairani Rangel, who works at a smoke shop, to KSNV. "It's sad that someone had to pass away."

