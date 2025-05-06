Venezuela's regime enables Tren de Aragua's border crime spree while corrupt officials likely profit: Intel memo

Venezuela's regime has been enabling Tren de Aragua's U.S. border invasion and criminal activity, according to a National Intelligence Council memo released Monday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The memo explained that when the Venezuelan government booted TDA from the Tocoran Prison in 2023, some of the gang's leaders were allowed to escape because they were "possibly assisted by low-level Venezuelan military and political leaders."

'FBI analysts ... assess some Venezuelan government officials facilitate TDA members' migration from Venezuela to the United States and use members as proxies in ... the United States to advance what they see as the Maduro regime's goal of destabilizing governments and undermining public safety ...'

According to Department of Homeland Security findings, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro may have removed them from the prison "to undercut regional press" that alleged his ties to TDA.

However, the NIC's memo stopped short of confirming President Donald Trump's allegations that Maduro directs TDA's activities. Trump has argued that his regime intentionally allowed TDA to invade the U.S. in an effort to destabilize the country.

While the memo disputed such claims, it admitted that some regime officials "may cooperate with TDA for financial gain," stating that such instances are "ad hoc" and not an organized effort. Still, the findings supported claims that Maduro's leadership has enabled TDA and other criminal groups to operate.

According to the memo, Maduro's regime "generally does not impede" illegal groups, adding that Venezuela's "permissive environment enables TDA to operate."

"Some mid- to low-level Venezuelan officials probably profit from TDA's illicit activities," the memo added. However, the Venezuelan government "probably does not have a policy of cooperating with TDA and is not directing TDA movement to and operations in the United States."

"Some regime officials are probably willing to capitalize on migration flows for personal financial or other benefits, even though the Maduro regime probably is not systematically directing Venezuelan outflows, such as to sow chaos in receiving countries," it said.

Maduro's "illegitimate and autocratic grip on power" has enabled "widespread corruption and for regime officials to benefit from a variety of illicit activities," the memo continued.

The intelligence community argued that Maduro is probably not directing TDA because it would require "extensive" coordination.

"While FBI analysts agree with the above assessment, they assess some Venezuelan government officials facilitate TDA members' migration from Venezuela to the United States and use members as proxies in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and the United States to advance what they see as the Maduro regime's goal of destabilizing governments and undermining public safety in these countries, based on DHS and FBI reporting as of February 2024," it read.

The migration of Venezuelan nationals was attributed to "a variety of push and pull factors including socioeconomic conditions, family ties to the United States, and migrants' perceptions of U.S. and regional enforcement."

The NIC findings noted that Maduro's inaction toward TDA's criminal activity has benefited his regime, allowing him to "retain power" while dissidents flee Venezuela.

An estimated 7.8 million Venezuelans have fled since 2024.