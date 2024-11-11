Blaze Media
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Veterans Day tribute to our armed forces
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
politics

Veterans Day tribute to our armed forces

Honoring those who have served.

On this Veterans’ Day, we pause to honor the brave men and women who have served in the United States military. Every year on November 11, we come together as a nation to express our gratitude to those who have sacrificed to keep our country free.

This day reminds us to reflect on the cost of our liberty and the price paid by those in uniform, as well as acknowledging the sacrifices of their family members.

We here at Blaze News offer the following message directly to all veterans and active-duty military members: Your dedication to protecting our freedom forms the very foundation of our nation. Let us always remember your service and aim to uphold the ideals and values you’ve selflessly defended.

To all who have served, we thank you for your bravery, patriotism, and sacrifice.

Heroes among us:

We also want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Blaze Media team members who have courageously stepped forward to defend their nation and ensure the safety of its citizens.

**********

Kris Cruz

United States Air Force, military K-9, senior airman
2008-2017
Deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and Iraq in 2011

Kris Cruz


Kris Cruz (middle)

**********

Jason Buttrill

United States Marine Corps, retired sergeant
1999-2003
Deployed to Afghanistan, 2001-2002

Jason Buttrill (left)


Jason Buttrill (middle)

**********

Julio Rosas

United States Marine Corps Reserves, retired corporal
2015-2021

Julio Rosas

**********

Andrew Chapados

Canadian Armed Forces, retired sapper
2009-2011
2nd Combat Engineer Regiment (2CER)

Andrew Chapados (right)

Andrew Chapados (back)

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

Want to leave a tip?

We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Blaze News Staff

Blaze News Staff

more stories