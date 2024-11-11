Veterans Day tribute to our armed forces

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Honoring those who have served.
On this Veterans’ Day, we pause to honor the brave men and women who have served in the United States military. Every year on November 11, we come together as a nation to express our gratitude to those who have sacrificed to keep our country free.
This day reminds us to reflect on the cost of our liberty and the price paid by those in uniform, as well as acknowledging the sacrifices of their family members.
We here at Blaze News offer the following message directly to all veterans and active-duty military members: Your dedication to protecting our freedom forms the very foundation of our nation. Let us always remember your service and aim to uphold the ideals and values you’ve selflessly defended.
To all who have served, we thank you for your bravery, patriotism, and sacrifice.
Heroes among us:
We also want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Blaze Media team members who have courageously stepped forward to defend their nation and ensure the safety of its citizens.
**********
Kris Cruz
United States Air Force, military K-9, senior airman
2008-2017
Deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and Iraq in 2011
Kris Cruz
Kris Cruz (middle)
**********
Jason Buttrill
United States Marine Corps, retired sergeant
1999-2003
Deployed to Afghanistan, 2001-2002
Jason Buttrill (left)
Jason Buttrill (middle)
**********
Julio Rosas
United States Marine Corps Reserves, retired corporal
2015-2021
Julio Rosas
**********
Andrew Chapados
Canadian Armed Forces, retired sapper
2009-2011
2nd Combat Engineer Regiment (2CER)
Andrew Chapados (right)
Andrew Chapados (back)
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.