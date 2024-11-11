Veterans Day tribute to our armed forces

On this Veterans’ Day, we pause to honor the brave men and women who have served in the United States military. Every year on November 11, we come together as a nation to express our gratitude to those who have sacrificed to keep our country free.

This day reminds us to reflect on the cost of our liberty and the price paid by those in uniform, as well as acknowledging the sacrifices of their family members.

We here at Blaze News offer the following message directly to all veterans and active-duty military members: Your dedication to protecting our freedom forms the very foundation of our nation. Let us always remember your service and aim to uphold the ideals and values you’ve selflessly defended.

To all who have served, we thank you for your bravery, patriotism, and sacrifice.

Heroes among us:

We also want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Blaze Media team members who have courageously stepped forward to defend their nation and ensure the safety of its citizens.

**********

Kris Cruz

United States Air Force, military K-9, senior airman

2008-2017

Deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and Iraq in 2011

Kris Cruz





Kris Cruz (middle)

**********

Jason Buttrill

United States Marine Corps, retired sergeant

1999-2003

Deployed to Afghanistan, 2001-2002

Jason Buttrill (left)





Jason Buttrill (middle)

**********



Julio Rosas

United States Marine Corps Reserves, retired corporal

2015-2021

Julio Rosas

**********



Andrew Chapados

Canadian Armed Forces, retired sapper

2009-2011

2nd Combat Engineer Regiment (2CER)

Andrew Chapados (right)

Andrew Chapados (back)

