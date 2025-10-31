Vice President Vance joins Erika Kirk for TPUSA event

Vice President JD Vance joined Erika Kirk for a packed-house event at the University of Mississippi on October 29. The event, hosted by TPUSA, drew a crowd of over 10,000. Mrs. Kirk spoke on her husband's legacy and the need for young people to step up in the current political environment.

Reflecting on her decision to speak at the event, which took place exactly seven weeks after her husband's assassination, Mrs. Kirk said, "Being on campus, for me, is a spiritual reclaiming of territory. ... The enemy, he doesn't want you. He wants your territory. He wants your influence."

'The hope we are looking for is not found in Washington. It's not found in media. It's right here.'

She referred to her late husband's desire to always push forward as a motivation for her to continue his work. "This moment, it can either be your breaking point or your wake-up call," she said.

Mrs. Kirk went on to encourage students to "find your voice" and told them not to be intimidated by the political environment, calling Gen Z "the courageous generation." She emphasized TPUSA's renewed commitment to providing resources for students in college and high school.

"The hope we are looking for is not found in Washington. It's not found in media. It's right here," Mrs. Kirk said.

Vance also spoke at the event, commenting on his friendship with Charlie Kirk and echoing the TPUSA founder's advice to students: "The most important advice he ever gave you was fall in love, get married, have a family." Using examples from his own life, he encouraged students to have children and raise them well.

After his remarks, Vance took questions from a number of students on topics ranging from faith and marriage to foreign policy and immigration.

