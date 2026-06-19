Victims' families roast 'demon' Gilgo Beach serial killer; judge's parting shot sparks courtroom cheers

New York serial killer Rex Heuermann will die in prison after being sentenced to multiple life terms without parole for killing seven women and admitting to murdering an eighth victim. The victims' heartbroken families appeared in court and castigated the serial killer as a "coward," a "monster," and an "ogre."

Heuermann in April pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and four counts of murder in the second degree for the murders of seven women, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

'You're a disgusting, small man, if you're a man at all.'

The DA's office added that Heuermann admitted "publicly, as part of his allocution, to killing an eighth victim, Karen Vergata" in 1996.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement that state Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei sentenced 62-year-old Heuermann to three consecutive life sentences plus 100 years without the possibility of parole.

Tierney stated:

For the families of these eight young women who have waited decades for this day, your voices have been heard. Rex Heuermann will now serve the rest of his life in prison for taking the lives of your loved ones. None of the success of the Gilgo Beach Task Force would have been possible without your relentless dedication and assistance. You are the reason we do what we do. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to all the talented investigators from the partner agencies in our task force for their amazing work.

NBC News reported that Heuermann was charged with the deaths of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor, 22-year-old Megan Waterman, 24-year-old Melissa Barthelemy, 24-year-old Valerie Mack, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 27-year-old Amber Costello, and 28-year-old Sandra Costilla.

Grieving family members confronted the serial killer and delivered gut-wrenching victim impact statements during the hearing.

The New York Post reported that Amanda Funderburg — whose sister, Melissa Barthelemy, was strangled to death by Heuermann in 2009 — told the convicted killer: "Look at me while I'm talking."

"I was forced to live with crippling anxiety, depression, PTSD, and destroyed nervous system constantly staring at my phone," Funderburg said in court.

According to court documents, Heuermann called and taunted Funderburg's family with grisly details of Barthelemy's murder.

Funderburg told the Gilgo Beach serial killer that "several times you had called me from my sister’s phone telling me she was a whore."

At the time of the murder, Funderburg was only 15 years old.

"I was robbed of my youth, I was robbed of my young adulthood, and I still feel robbed today," Funderburg said, according to People magazine.

"Do me a favor — save me a spot in hell, because I'll see you there," Funderburg proclaimed.

According to NBC News, Funderburg blasted Heuermann as an "ogre," a "repulsive monster," and a "demon inside and out."

Melissa Cann — whose sister Maureen Brainard-Barnes was slain by Heuermann — ripped the killer as a "coward."

"Rex, I noticed a slight smile,” Cann said in court. "There is no honor in this. You're a coward who hid behind a mask. You hunted and murdered to satisfy the darkness within you."

"You are a coward who preyed on vulnerable, innocent women behind a mask, a man without empathy, without a soul, who hunted, tortured, and murdered women,” Cann continued.

Nicolette Brainard-Barnes — Maureen's daughter — was only 7 years old when her mother was murdered.

“I was a little girl, and I needed my mom," the distraught daughter said. "Like every sex worker, my mother was an entire human being. You make me sick, and I don't forgive you."

PBS noted that Heuermann said he strangled his victims — a number of whom were sex workers — and dismembered some of their bodies.

JoAnn Mack — the adoptive mother of Valerie Mack — said at the hearing, "Justice has been done, but it can't replace what has been taken. She had dreams, and you took them all away from her."

Jasmine Robinson — the cousin of Jessica Taylor — said of Heuermann's sentence, "A million years isn't enough. Nothing will ever make this right."

Elizabeth Meserve — the aunt of Megan Waterman — blasted those who profited off "The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets," a Peacock documentary about the murders that haunted Long Island for more than three decades.

The Post reported that the series featured exclusive interviews with Heuermann’s ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, and daughter, Victoria Heuermann — and added that they both "were reportedly compensated for participating."

"These individuals profited from the monstrous acts committed against our loved ones by the demon sitting in this courtroom,” Meserve declared.

"This is the kind of world we live in," Meserve noted. "A demon tortures and kills our loved ones, and his family gets filthy rich off his crimes."

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Heuermann told the court, "There are no words that I can say. The words I would say have no meaning."

Judge Mazzei slammed the serial killer, "You're a disgusting, small man, if you're a man at all. And you're a coward."

The judge then ordered, "Get him out of here," which elicited cheers from the distraught family members.

The Guardian reported that Heuermann’s ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, did not attend the sentencing hearing "out of respect for those who endured unimaginable loss and suffering."

Her attorney said, "She does not wish her presence to distract from the purpose of these proceedings."

Court documents said the gruesome murders took place between 1993 and 2010, but authorities didn't get their big break in the case until several years later.

NBC News reported that Heuermann was arrested in 2023 "based on a trove of evidence, including DNA traces from a discarded pizza crust found in a midtown Manhattan garbage can."

PBS reported that investigators gathered cellphone and tracking data showing Heuermann arranged meetings with some victims shortly before their disappearances. After Heuermann's arrest, PBS said prosecutors recovered a "blueprint" for the killings from his computer files.

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