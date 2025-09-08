Disturbing Victoria's Secret promo proves the fashion show is dead forever

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned in 2024 following a hiatus, but the brand has never been the same.

The company pushed pause on the show in 2019 after chief marketing officer Ed Razek resigned over remarks that were considered to be insensitive to transgender and obese models.

'Plus-size models are a byproduct of the body positivity movement.'

Razek essentially saying the show is not for men or plus-size models was enough for the brand to slam the brakes on both their show and their appeal to women. Upon the fashion show's revival in 2024, Victoria's Secret made its allegiance clear — and it was not with their usual fan base.



Not only did the revamped show feature models over 50 years old, but it also showcased five plus-size models and two men pretending to be women.

In a new promo, the brand is doubling down and proving its 2024 return was not just the last gasp of a woke era, but it was only the beginning of its redrawn standard. Whereas the new genre of Victoria's Secret Angels may have been simple additions to the roster in 2024, in 2025, they are leading the charge ahead of the October show.

In the new promo — aptly titled "The Secret Is Out" — the fashion show features transgender model Alex Consani and plus-size model Yumi Nu front and center, while dragging out some of its legacy models who are widely accused as having facial surgeries.

It is not just the use of Consani that is troubling, but the model's backstory makes his inclusion even more disturbing.

Alex Consani. Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images

At just age 14, Consani gave an interview as "the world's first" and "youngest transgender model," according to Cosmopolitan.

"I was about three or four years old when I realized I was attracted to girls' clothes. So I slowly started wearing girlish clothes and became who I am today," the boy said.

Cosmopolitan eerily wrote that Consani "isn't just interested in looking pretty" but wants to achieve "greater tolerance for transsexuality."

Last year, Victoria's Secret featured Valentina Sampaio, a male model posing as a woman. The 28-year-old Brazilian also has a jaw-dropping background. According to Business Insider, he was told by a psychologist that he was transgender at just 8 years old before he started referring to himself as a girl at 12.

In 2020, Sampaio became the first female-dressing man to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which is also where Nu, the plus-size model in the Victoria's Secret promo, made waves.

Yumi Nu. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Nu was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model in 2022 and was touted by People as the first "Asian curve model" to do so.

These types of titles are often associated with the new era of victim-centric models, including Anok Yai, who was also featured in the Victoria's Secret ad. Yai, 27, was described by Hola! as the the first "black model of South Sudanese descent to open major shows."



Also featured in the promo were veteran models Adriana Lima, 44, Lily Aldridge, 39, and Joan Smalls, 37.

Blaze News reporter Rebeka Zeljko said that while the brand is "clearly trying to relive the glory days," it has still made room for "ugly ideologies" to be represented.

"Trans models like Consani have become immensely successful in the modeling industry, where androgyny is viewed as versatile and desirable," Zeljko explained. "Plus-size models are a byproduct of the body positivity movement that ignored both health standards and objective beauty. In both cases, Consani and Nu clash with Victoria's Secret's original and beloved brand of hyperfemininity."

