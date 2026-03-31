Video: Check out what led to motorist taking down domestic violence strangulation suspect on the run from cops

Las Vegas police bodycam and helicopter video shows what led to a motorist taking down a domestic violence strangulation suspect earlier this month.

Police said officers on March 10 responded to a domestic violence incident involving a reported strangulation.

'This video highlights how coordination from the air, rapid response on the ground, and the courage of community members can make all the difference.'

As officers were working to locate the suspect, he fled — leading to a "dangerous series of events" near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard, police said.

Police said the department's Air Unit tracked the suspect as he drove erratically through the area — and then moments later the suspect crashed, which led to a foot chase.

Police said two citizens, witnessing the chaos unfold, took action and used their vehicles to help block in and stop the suspect.

Video shows one of the assisting motorists exiting his vehicle, grabbing the suspect from behind, and taking him down to the ground.

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Image source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department helicopter video screenshot

The motorist then sat on the suspect's back, restraining him, until an arresting officer arrived on the scene and placed the suspect in handcuffs.

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Image source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department bodycam video screenshot

Check out the video compilation below from police showing the suspect speeding through the area, crashing into traffic, running away, and then being taken to the ground by the assisting motorist.

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Police said the suspect fled from a domestic dispute involving strangulation, and approximately five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said that "this video highlights how coordination from the air, rapid response on the ground, and the courage of community members can make all the difference."

"We are grateful for a community that steps up to help keep one another safe," police added.

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