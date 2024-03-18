Video: Ganged-up-on middle-schooler viciously beaten. School district blasted after saying 'there will be some conflicts.'

A Minnesota school district stated "there will be conflicts" in response to cellphone video showing at least two students beating up a lone student at one of its middle schools — and observers were not happy with the district's words.

Libs of TikTok got the video from X channel CrimeWatchMpls, which stated that the physical attack took place at Eagle Ridge Middle School in the city of Savage, which is about 20 minutes south of Minneapolis.

"We're told this assault on a student by several others took place on Friday," CrimeWatchMpls noted in its Saturday post, adding that the school is part of the @ISD191 Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District.

The Daily Mail reported that it reached out to the Savage Police Department and Eagle Ridge Middle School for comment, noting that police confirmed they did not receive any report about the incident.

As for the school district, a Facebook user asked a question about the attack, and the district had the following to say:

Violent behavior is absolutely unacceptable at Eagle Ridge and all District 191 schools. When this incident occurred, staff intervened immediately and nearby students took appropriate actions so that the incident didn’t escalate, and it ended quickly. School administration has investigated, and will follow school policies and procedures for student behavior as outlined in the student handbook. As always, we can't share private student data.



Unfortunately, in a school with hundreds of teens and pre-teens, there will be some conflicts. Our goal as educators is to make sure students know what's expected and that they have the skills and support to manage those conflicts peacefully and productively so everyone has the safe learning environment they deserve.



To say folks weren't pleased about the district's response is an understatement:

"How was this 'a conflict,'" one Facebook commenter wondered.

"THIS. THIS is a serious red flag when coming from a SCHOOL," an X user stated. "If it is so bad that you're blaming the fact that teens are wild, then DO BETTER! Get more security, and make teachers and staff stand in hall doorways on between classes, AND make discipline quick and unpleasant."

"Their definition of conflict is a lot different than mine," another X commenter said.

"This isn’t 'normal teen conflict.' We all went to high school & saw fights. These are wild animal gang beatings & this isn’t the 1st time," another X commenter stated. "Teens & preteens have gotten the msg re: our state’s impotence in terms of [law enforcement], crime, & punishment. Now preteens [are] DEFIANT ..."

"LOL that was not conflict," another X commenter said. "It was a kid getting jumped. Nobody stepping in to help him."

"Didn’t look like conflict to me!" another X commenter opined. "Looked like a hate crime."

"Conflict??? A mob of students attacked ONE kid. That’s not conflict," another X commenter declared. "What a crock!!!"

