Video of parking ticket and drug abusers in San Francisco exposes law enforcement hypocrisy

A video taken of a parking ticket in San Francisco is being taken as the latest illustration of the implosion of governance in the iconic American city.

The video was posted to social media by a reporter from KTVU-TV who said it was recorded near Mint Plaza in San Francisco. The man who recorded it was unidentified.

"Only in San Francisco do I get a parking ticket for a hundred bucks, while these guys are next to my car shooting up and smoking crack!" says the man.

"I got a parking ticket because I had to park illegally so I could safely get in to my office!" he adds.

The video shows his ticket and then pans up to show two men who look homeless and appear to be partaking in illicit pharmaceuticals in broad daylight in front of the man's car.

Residents of San Francisco have documented the crime and homelessness of daily life on social media for years in an attempt to shame officials into increasing law enforcement. Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed lost her re-election bid in what many saw as a rebuke against soft crime policies.

Critics on social media excoriated liberal policies in response to the video.

"Upstanding citizens are held to a standard and penalized for minor things like parking. Yet, there are criminals smashing windows robbing cars in broad daylight light and drug addicts openly using on the streets," said one detractor.

"It's cute they have the ability to enforce parking, but not shut down open air drug use," read another response.

"Another s****y day for hardworking Americans in corrupt Governor Gavin Newsom's lawless, crime and drug infested California," responded another critic.

