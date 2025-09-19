Video shows unhinged female shoving much older woman off city bus — and victim's horrific, face-first landing on sidewalk

Prosecutors said a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus was crowded on Sept. 8, and it was difficult for riders to exit, WBZ-TV reported.

Investigators said it was around 1 p.m. when 32-year-old Luz Pineda, who was with her 3-month-old baby, wanted to get off the bus at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Warren Street stop in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, WCVB-TV reported.

Prosecutors said the woman — who has no recollection of the incident — suffered a facial cut, a ruptured blood vessel, and a concussion.

But a 63-year-old woman apparently was in the way.

Pineda allegedly asked the woman to move from the exit, but she refused, WBZ said. Prosecutors said the pair began to argue, Pineda started screaming at the woman, and then she kicked the woman's shopping cart off the bus, WBZ noted.

Pineda allegedly then upped the ante, turning her attention to the victim herself.

Prosecutor Jacqueline Cassano said Paneda "pushed her off the bus," WCVB reported, adding that video shows the victim being pushed off the bus and landing face-first on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors added that Pineda took off her sweatshirt and put her hair up in a bun, WBZ said, possibly to change her appearance to evade police. Pineda later was seen leaving the bus through a door with a stroller, WCVB added.

Bystanders as well as the bus driver stood over the victim before paramedics arrived to render aid 20 minutes later, WCVB reported, adding that prosecutors said the woman — who has no recollection of the incident — suffered a facial cut, a ruptured blood vessel, and a concussion.

More from WBZ:

Police said a witness recorded video of the incident and posted it on social media. Investigators were able to corroborate it with surveillance video from the bus. Pineda was allegedly identified in the video by neighbors and two anonymous individuals.



Pineda's defense attorney said she was coming back home from an appointment at Boston Children's Hospital with her 3-month-old, who was born prematurely. He said he hadn't viewed the video but that the victim was preventing Pineda and her baby from exiting the bus.



Pineda also has prior charges for assault and battery on a family member and a guilty probation for trafficking cocaine, which she violated.

Pineda was arraigned Thursday on a charge of assault and battery on a person older than 60 causing injuries, WCVB reported. Pineda pleaded not guilty during the hearing in Roxbury District Court, WBZ added.

A judge set Pineda's bail at $5,000 and said she must stay away from and have no contact with the victim or any witnesses, WBZ noted, adding that she also was ordered to stay off MBTA property, including buses and trains.

Pineda is due back in court Oct. 3 for a pretrial hearing, WBZ said.

