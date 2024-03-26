Video: 'Squatter Squad' crew confronts 12 squatters in 1 home, kicks in door, sends 'em packing

A crew known as the "Squatter Squad" was shown on a recent video confronting a dozen squatters in one Los Angeles-area home, kicking in a door, and sending the lot of them packing, Fox News reported.

The Squatter Squad noted to the cable network that it's been legally removing squatters from private properties since 2018.

In this recent instance, the task at first glance appeared challenging, with a few imposing figures standing in the way of the Squatter Squad outside the home's front door.

"You guys ... can't be here," one of the squatters — who was apparently recording his own video — said as he held a cigarette in his mouth.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

"Well, we're coming in," one of the Squatter Squad members replied.

Fox News said the Squatter Squad uses a number of legal means to remove people who enter homes and refuse to leave.

In this case, the Squad was conducting a home inspection — and the group noted in the video description that "the county of Los Angeles requires a 24-hour notice for entry, construction work, inspection, repairs, etc. We gave them proper notice. Entry has nothing to do with the court system. They were just babbling nonsense."

"We're gonna press charges," one of the squatters said.

"Take me to court," the Squatter Squad member replied, before hollering, "This isn't your property! You don't f***ing own this place!"

Soon the Squatter Squad crew was all over the property and removing items.

In one part of the video, one Squatter Squad member is seen yelling through a back door, "Show me you're on the lease! Show me you're on the lease! You know you're not on the lease."

Soon he's done talking — and begins to kick the door in.

According to the video description, police soon arrived after the squatters called them — but the cops just watched. "Their level of entitlement was extreme," the video description said of the squatters. "But they didn't know who they were dealing with."

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Soon after, the Squatter Squad said the intruders began to move out as no-trespassing signs were displayed, a new lock was placed on a gate, and the windows were boarded up.

Content warning: Profanity:

Squatter Removal Job in Los Angeles County youtu.be

Anything else?

As readers of Blaze News know, police recently arrested the owner of a $1 million home in New York City for changing the locks on a squatter and charged her with unlawful eviction.

Outrage over the incident apparently led a pair of men soon after to show up at the home "looking to get this guy out."

Amid all that, a Venezuelan immigrant created a viral video in which he encouraged illegal aliens to find vacant homes and become squatters: "I have thought about invading a house in the United States. I found out that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it."

Also, an Atlanta man had been fighting for years to move dozens of squatters off his property, spent thousands on cleanup, and actually was sued for $190,000.

