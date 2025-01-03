81-year-old Representative Virginia Foxx injured after fall on marble stairs in Congress

An elderly Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives was injured after falling on the marble stairs in Congress, according to multiple reports on social media.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina was reportedly bleeding after the fall Friday but was being attended to by medical personnel.

The spill came after Foxx congratulated Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana for successfully winning a vote to be speaker of the House for President-elect Donald Trump's second term.

"Lots of blood but officer tells me she’s okay as press is cleared from area. She is conscious/ talking," said ABC reporter John Parkinson.

"She is sitting on one of the steps now and holding paper towels against her face. Staff helping her out," said NewsNation correspondent Tom Dempsey.

Foxx is 81 years old and is the chair of the House Education Committee. She has represented the 5th District of North Carolina since 2005.

Her office released a statement to Spectrum News about the incident.

"Rep. Foxx slipped while walking down the marble staircase outside the House chamber after walking up to talk to her family in the gallery," the statement read. "After being helped to her feet, and looked over by medical personnel, she proceeded on her own to the Attending Physician’s office to get treated for a few individual cuts. Everything seems to be okay."

The incident is likely to reignite calls for term limits in Congress after several other health incidents involving aged members.

In December, former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell fell at a GOP staff lunch and received medical treatment over injuries, including a cut to the face and a sprained wrist. He had previously suffered from a concussion from a separate fall as well as several incidents where he appeared to freeze in public.

Also in December, another member of the U.S. House was found to be residing at a living care home that offers services for people with dementia after months of being missing from public view. Rep. Kay Granger's office denied that the Texan Republican had been receiving dementia care, but her son admitted that she had suffered from "dementia issues."

