Alarming police bodycam video shows 'street takeover' where officer 'narrowly escaped line-of-duty death scenario'

Virginia police recently released shocking bodycam video of a chaotic "street takeover" that left one officer injured.

Around 3 a.m. on March 31, hundreds gathered to watch drivers perform donuts and drive recklessly at a car meetup in Springfield, Virginia.

However, the car display resulted in "utter chaos and disorder."

The Fairfax County Police said, "A large group of individuals surrounded the officer’s cruiser. At least one attempted to remove the license plate from the vehicle as the others acted disorderly."

Unruly people reportedly jumped on police cruisers and slammed on the windows of the vehicles.

Law enforcement stated that one man was outside a police vehicle armed with a rifle.

A driver allegedly struck a police officer with their vehicle and then fled the scene.

The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis stated, "I believe we narrowly escaped a line-of-duty death scenario of our own. Because one of our officers was surrounded by a bunch of masked, tough-guy-wannabe-thugs who surrounded her car, and acted in a criminal manner, in a way that I’ll tell you is never going to happen again in Fairfax County."

Davis commended the officer for exhibiting "a ton of grace under pressure in that very volatile scenario."



"So, what does that mean for residential and business communities? It means you didn't have any cops protecting your neighborhoods, your communities, your businesses because these criminals diverted all of our attention to handle an attack on one of our police officers," Davis declared.



Davis said he believes that the mob "fully intended to drag" a female police officer out of her car and harm her.

He added, "Thankfully, they didn’t get into the car, and we’re very grateful for that."

According to law enforcement, four individuals have been criminally charged in the scary incident.

The suspected hit-and-run driver was identified as 18-year-old Ronal Urrea-Hernandez, according to WTTG. Police have allegedly obtained a warrant for his arrest for felony hit-and-run, speed to elude, and not possessing an operator's license.

Carlos A. Martinez Jr., 18, was arrested and charged with reckless driving after he drove down the wrong side of the road and crashed into a cruiser, according to the outlet.

Authorities are also investigating 20-year-old Dylan Heckard, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He is accused of assault on law enforcement and abduction for jumping on the police cruiser and preventing the officer from leaving.

A 17-year-old has been charged, but his identity is being withheld because he is a minor.

Davis declared, "We’re not going to be caught in a situation again where it’s one of us versus dozens of them who want to do us harm."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

Video shows crowd in 'street takeover' swarming police cruiser in Virginia www.youtube.com



