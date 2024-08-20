Walz taught students about supposed virtues of communism after receiving extraordinarily favorable treatment in China

Gov. Tim Walz, Democratic vice presidential candidate, once taught high school students about the alleged virtues of communism after he received extraordinarily favorable treatment during his time in China.

Back in November 1991, Walz was living in Alliance, Nebraska, and teaching social studies at the local high school. As part of his curriculum, Walz taught students about life in China, falsely insisting that its communist political system was one of inherent fairness.

'Governor Walz’s extensive engagement with CCP officials and entities while serving in public office raises questions about possible CCP influence in his decision-making as governor — and, should he be elected, as vice president.'

"It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares," Walz said at the time, according to archived clippings from the Alliance Times-Herald.

"The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing."

It seems Walz became enchanted with China and the system implemented by the Chinese Communist Party during his nearly 30 trips to the country, beginning in 1989, just a few months after the horrific slaughter of college students and pro-democracy activists protesting in Tiananmen Square.

Walz was then 25 and a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard. He went to China to teach English, and according to the Washington Free Beacon, he wrote in a letter around that time that he was "being treated like a king."

Indeed, he was.

As a teacher, Walz received double the salary of his native Chinese colleagues. He was also given the only air-conditioned residence on campus that was also decorated and included a color TV.

On special occasions, such as his birthday or Christmas, the Chinese threw a party for him to celebrate. Walz and his wife, Gwen, even married on the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre so that Walz could "have a date he'll always remember," she said.

"No matter how long I live, I'll never be treated that well again," he told the Alliance Times-Herald after he returned to the U.S. "They gave me more gifts than I could bring home. It was an excellent experience."

This "excellent experience" appears to be what Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, called the CCP's "strategy of elite capture."

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray last week, Comer defined this strategy as attempts "to co-opt influential figures in elite political, cultural, and academic circles to influence the United States to the benefit of the communist regime and the detriment of Americans."

Comer also suggested that it is a form of "political and psychological warfare."

"Reporting about Governor Walz’s extensive engagement with CCP officials and entities while serving in public office raises questions about possible CCP influence in his decision-making as governor — and, should he be elected, as vice president," Comer wrote.

Lest Comer's letter appear to be a partisan attack, some Democrats have touted Walz's extensive Chinese experience as a political benefit in the 2024 election.

At a meeting of the DNC Asian-American and Pacific Islander Caucus earlier this week, Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) gushed about Walz's ability to speak Mandarin and predicted that, in the same way Bill Clinton was once considered the "first black president," Walz would be America's "first Chinese vice president."

