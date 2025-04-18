'We are not the same': Trump, Democratic senator make the difference between their priorities abundantly clear

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) revealed this week that he and other Democrats intend to continue prioritizing illegal aliens in the U.S. over American citizens.

The Trump White House made clear that it will continue to champion and prioritize the American people — especially those suffering from the fallout of Democrats' extra-national sympathies.

This distinction was nowhere better illustrated than a pair of photos shared to social media on Thursday: one showing Van Hollen comforting an alleged gangbanger from El Salvador who stole into the United States, and the other showing President Donald Trump comforting an Angel Mom whose daughter was murdered by an illegal alien from El Salvador.

Numerous Democrats have decried the deportation of Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 associate found by more than one immigration court to be a "danger to the community." Van Hollen went the distance with his protest, departing for El Salvador on Wednesday in hopes of bringing the alleged domestic abuser and potential human trafficking gangster back to the United States or at the very least snapping a selfie memorializing his attempt.

The junior Democratic senator was initially met with disappointment, learning that he would be unable to visit Abrego Garcia in the Terrorism Confinement Center or return him to the U.S., which Abrego Garcia unlawfully entered without inspection in 2011.

Van Hollen was, however, ultimately afforded an opportunity to speak with the Abrego Garcia Thursday afternoon.



Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele quipped on X, "Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the 'death camps' & 'torture', now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!"

Evidently unfazed by recent reports indicating the MS-13 associate allegedly beat his wife on multiple occasions and may have been involved in human trafficking, Van Hollen shared a picture to social media Thursday evening showing him sharing an intimate moment with Abrego Garcia.

In the image, Van Hollen can be seen leaning into his conversation with the alleged gangbanger, who appeared altogether unharmed by his stay in the Salvadoran terrorist prison.



The caption that accompanied the photo on social media was, "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance."

Hours later, the White House shared a picture of President Donald Trump comforting Patty Morin, the Angel Mom whose daughter, a mother of five, was brutally raped and murdered by one of Abrego Garcia's countrymen.

The White House also shared Van Hollen's photo. The caption accompanying the post juxtaposing the two images reads: "We are not the same."

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a 24-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted Monday in the brutal murder of Rachel Morin.

Martinez-Hernandez ambushed Rachel Morin while she was exercising on a hiking trail northeast of Baltimore. He smashed her head against nearby rocks and dragged her 150 feet from the trail into a wooded area. After beating her further and raping her, the Salvadoran thug murdered the American mother and ditched her body in a drainage culvert.

Following the conviction, the White House afforded Patty Morin an opportunity to speak to the nation about her daughter. Patty Morin couldn't help but address Van Hollen's apparent interest in keeping illegal aliens in the country, as opposed to holding them accountable.

The Angel Mom expressed frustration about how Van Hollen, "who didn't even acknowledge or barely acknowledged [her] daughter and the brutal death that she endured," would waste "taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that's not even an American citizen."

When Patty Morin met with Trump in the Oval Office, the president said, "She's been through hell."

"Your daughter's looking down, proud of you," Trump told Morin. "Just keep it going."



The White House noted, "While Sen. Chris Van Hollen tried to coddle an MS-13 alien in El Salvador, Angel Mom Patty Morin stood in the Oval Office with President Trump — fighting for her daughter, raped and murdered by an MS-13 alien from El Salvador."

Responding to the contrasting photos shared by Van Hollen and the White House, All-American swim star Riley Gaines noted, "Perfect visual of why Donald Trump won on November 5th and why Democrats will continue to lose."



The Department of Homeland Security stated that Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem "are fighting for the victims of illegal crime and putting the safety of Americans FIRST."

