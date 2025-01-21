What's next for Trump's Cabinet nominees?

Now that President Donald Trump has been officially inaugurated, the Senate will continue the confirmation process to solidify his Cabinet.

Most recently, former Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Monday to serve as secretary of state. He was sworn in on Tuesday morning, the day after Trump's historic inauguration.

Rubio was the first of Trump's Cabinet to be officially confirmed, but several other nominees have already begun their confirmation process. Most notably, Pete Hegseth, who was tapped to head the Department of Defense, Pam Bondi, who was nominated for attorney general, and Kristi Noem, who was recruited to lead the Department of Homeland Security, all made headlines during their confirmation hearings last week.

'While some nominees are well on their way to confirmation, others are still awaiting their hearings.'

After going through their confirmation hearings, the nominees will face the next procedural hurdle in the Senate: committee votes. Trump's treasury nominee, Scott Bessent, will be up for a committee vote on Tuesday and is expected to be confirmed.

Hegseth, Noem, John Ratcliffe, who was nominated to be director of the CIA, and Russell Vought, who was nominated for director of the Office of Management and Budget, all made it through their respective Senate committee votes on Monday. Ratcliffe is expected to be next in line for his confirmation vote.

While some nominees are well on their way to confirmation, others are still awaiting their hearings, like Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador. Stefanik made her confirmation debut on Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and she is projected to be on the glide path to confirmation.

Doug Collins, Trump's nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, is also facing his first confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

After committees vote to approve a nominee, the nomination then moves to the Senate for a full vote. Many of those Senate votes have not yet been scheduled.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!