Trump White House trolls every former employee, including Obama, with one simple change

A simple move by the Trump administration means every former White House employee will be seeing the president sooner or later.

With just a few clicks, Trump's team implemented a genius joke that will last at least until the end of his term and immediately struck a nerve with a member of the previous administration.

'One of the great trolls of all time.'

On the job posting and career networking site LinkedIn, the administration changed the White House's profile picture to President Trump's official 2025 portrait, which was revealed in June.

That means any former employee who lists the White House under his or her job experience section will now have to see Trump's face, for better or for worse.

Most notably, this affects former President Barack Obama's page.

First son Donald Trump Jr. pointed out the change in a trolling social media post of his own.

"Just confirmed ... it's real," Trump Jr. said on a screenshot of Obama's LinkedIn page. "One of the great trolls of all time ... changing the White House, LinkedIn profile picture," he wrote on Instagram.

A member of President Biden's administration did not appear amused by the photo, though, and got into a contentious exchange over the joke with a current White House staffer.

That’s the whole point, dummy.



Trolololololol https://t.co/sRLTBuwHmp

— Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) September 2, 2025

"The White House is now posting on LinkedIn and made their profile picture a picture of Trump's face," Jeremy Edwards, former Biden spokesman, wrote on X. "Which means if you worked for the White House in the past, and it’s on your profile, people see Trump’s face."

White House communications director Steven Cheung replied hours later, confirming the executive branch's intention to troll former employees.

"That's the whole point, dummy. Trolololololol," Cheung wrote.

Edwards did not take the remark kindly and lashed out at Cheung's appearance.

"Thanks for the explainer, dumba**. I guess I should just be grateful that it's not your face I have to see whenever I open the app," his X post read. "Appreciate you looking out for us!"

Trump's photo caused even more news after a reporter from the Daily Caller asked him about presidential portraits going on display in the Rose Garden.

When asked if he would include a picture of President Biden, Trump replied, "Isn’t that an interesting question."

"And I'll listen to you, too," Trump told the reporter. "It's a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen."

After reporter Reagan Reese called the idea "hilarious," Trump later added:

"I gotta do it. ... It's going up in about two weeks, because — it's all being prepared."

