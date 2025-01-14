Woke, tearful Jimmy Kimmel rips Trump as 'our alleged future president,' blasts 'his gaggle of scumbags' over LA fire remarks

Jimmy Kimmel — the eternally woke and predictably tearful late-night TV host — once again put his hatred for President-elect Donald Trump on display for a nationwide audience Monday night.

His voice shaky and frequently breaking and his eyes glassy with tears, Kimmel made sure to tear into Trump and others early in his monologue amid the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area.

"Tonight, I don’t want to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things our alleged future president and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour," Kimmel told a revved-up crowd. "The fact that they chose to attack our firefighters who currently aren’t white enough to be out there risking their lives on our behalf ... it's disgusting, but it’s not surprising."

You can view Kimmel's anti-Trump comments here. The relevant portion starts after the 1:20 mark.

As readers of Blaze News are well aware, Kimmel has demonstrated on numerous occasions that he's no fan of Trump.

'Sure he did, Jimmy'

However, a number of observers on X pushed back hard against Kimmel. The following are but a few such reactions:

"Sure he did, Jimmy," one commenter wrote.

"Did he cry for NC, TN & FL?" another commenter wondered. "Many of those people are still living in tents several months later."

"Does he ever NOT cry? My word," another user asked.

"The birth of another hoax: very fine people on both sides 2.0," another commenter stated.

"They just so badly want Trump to be what they claim he is, and Trump just isn't," another user noted.

"Way to spread the hate and racism, @JimmyKimmel," another commenter said. "Crying over screwing yourselves might not be such a good idea, though. Trying to pass the buck isn't going to stop the wildfires. Making better decisions just might. I'm just sayin..."

"The sad thing is he still thinks he can deflect the blame to Trump (who isn't even inaugurated) [from] the people in power in California who are responsible for years of squandered resources, years of failed policies," another user wrote, adding that "they promise infrastructure but steal the money."

"It’s sad, but not surprising, that Jimmy can’t admit that criticism of political leaders in California is warranted and has nothing to do with first responders," another commenter reacted.

Anything else?

Trump has vehemently criticized far-left California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) since the fires began. While an ABC News story pushes back against some of Trump's claims surrounding the disaster, it doesn't name Trump as criticizing diversity, equity, and inclusion — as Kimmel implies Trump did.

Comedian Adam Carolla — who hosted "The Man Show" in the late 1990s with Kimmel — was even more blunt than Trump with his criticisms: "You guys all voted for Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles. You all voted for Gavin Newsom. And now you f***ing get what you get."

California Democrats in the state legislature were blasted for continuing with a plan for a special session to oppose Trump policies, all while the L.A. fires raged.

Christopher Bedford — senior editor for politics and Washington correspondent for Blaze Media — came down hard on Democrats over the fire in a Friday op-ed: "California has effectively been looted by Democrats. Sure, California’s climate has changed over the century since the grand buildings and mansions of the Palisades were erected, but we all knew that. We knew the risks and had the money to contain and mitigate them, but certain players made conscious decisions to spend it elsewhere, including on the city’s dangerous and growing homeless population and on illegal immigrants."

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a reporter to task Thursday for apparently wanting criticism directed at Trump rather than on Democrats amid the fire: "If Newsom was a Republican ... you would have him nailed to the wall for what they're doing over there. And I know we've dealt with it. We just assume in Florida, any time something happens, it's gonna be politicized by the media. So you guys sitting in judgment of Donald Trump — I mean, excuse me, I think your track record of politicizing these things is very, very bad."

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck last week noted that “California has spent decades neglecting its water infrastructure while prioritizing projects that make no meaningful impact on people's lives. This is not a failure just of government; it is a failure of vision.”

This story has been updated.

