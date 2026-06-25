Former JPMorgan exec learns fate after viral video allegedly shows her stealing special-edition Knicks trash can

A woman allegedly caught on video dumping garbage all over a Manhattan street before stealing a special-edition New York Knicks trash bin has been canned from her corporate job. Reports say the viral trash-can culprit was later identified as a JPMorgan Chase executive.



More than 2 million people descended upon lower Manhattan on June 18 for the New York Knicks' ticker-tape victory parade to celebrate the NBA team's first championship in 53 years, according to the NYPD.

'First, we would reiterate previous comments that dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do.'

Prior to the championship parade, the New York City Department of Sanitation released limited-edition blue- and orange-colored garbage cans to commemorate the Knicks' long-awaited NBA championship. The Knicks-themed bins were situated in the "Canyon of Heroes" corridor of lower Manhattan.

While the Knicks parade had several viral moments, one of the most widely shared videos from the celebration was a woman donning Knicks garb, emptying garbage from a Knicks-themed trash can on the street, and then stealing the receptacle.

A post on the X social media platform shared on June 18, with nearly 4 million views, shows a smiling woman posing with a Knicks-themed trash can for a photo in the subway.

On Tuesday, the New York Post identified the woman as 40-year-old Angie Baez.

Citing her LinkedIn profile, the Post noted that Baez was a JPMorgan Chase employee who was promoted to executive director of community and industry engagement for card and connected commerce over a year ago.

Sources told the Post that JPMorgan officials "looked into the incident after the video surfaced."

The New York Post reported that Baez "was fired Tuesday over the incident."

A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson told the Post, "This employee is no longer with the company."

On Wednesday, a JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that Baez is no longer employed by the company.

"The spokesperson would not comment on if she left the company as a result of the video," according to NBC News.

On Wednesday, the Department of Sanitation confirmed that the trash can was returned. The Department of Sanitation shared a post on Facebook of the Knicks-themed trash can with the caption: "Home sweet home."

The Department of Sanitation issued a statement to NBC News that read:

First, we would reiterate previous comments that dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do. On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid.

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On Saturday, the New York City Police Department informed the Post that it had not received any complaints related to the incident and that Baez has not been charged with any crimes.

Under New York State law, the theft of property valued at $1,000 or less is prosecuted under New York Penal Law § 155.25 as petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor.

"Consequences are often minimal — usually a fine, summons, or community service for first-time offenders," according to the Post. "The littering that accompanied the theft could bring additional penalties."

The Department of Sanitation confirmed to Fox News that NYC Sanitation Police slapped Baez with two summonses following the incident: a $75 fine for littering and a $100 penalty for impeding sanitation operations.

A request for comment from JPMorgan Chase was not returned to Blaze News by the time of publication.

Baez did not immediately respond to NBC News and the New York Post.

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