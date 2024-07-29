Woman fatally shot near NYC illegal immigrant shelter that’s become hotbed for violence

A fatal shooting took place early Monday morning near a controversial New York City shelter for illegal immigrants, according to multiple reports.



Authorities stated that gunfire erupted near the Randall’s Island shelter around 3:30 a.m. As a result of the attack, three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Violence is 'becoming common practice' at Randall's Island.

A 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was shot in the face and back, authorities reported. A 32-year-old man, who was hit in the throat, and a 31-year-old woman, who was hit in the back, reportedly are in stable condition.

The New York Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities are searching for at least two male suspects, WABC-TV reported. Both suspects fled the scene — one on a moped and the other in a car with New Mexico license plates, the news outlet stated.

Anything else?

The Randall’s Island shelter has become a hotbed for violence since it began housing illegal aliens. Multiple incidents have occurred on or near the property over the past year.

In February, a video of illegal immigrants attacking NYPD officers at the shelter went viral on social media. The footage captured a group of officers struggling to handcuff and detain an individual while a mob of illegal aliens, mostly adult males, attempted to disrupt the arrest. Some individuals in the unruly crowd hurled backpacks and bottles at the officers as they ultimately subdued and carried out the suspect.

A few months ago, a group of five illegal alien males allegedly beat another man while he was eating on his bed. A security guard also sustained injuries while attempting to break up the altercation. A local law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that attacks are “becoming common practice” at the shelter.

In May, another security guard working at the Randall’s Island shelter was punched, scratched, and bitten after he tried to break up a fight between a couple.

A 24-year-old illegal immigrant was fatally stabbed at the Randall’s Island shelter after a group of men attacked him in January.

Many of the illegal aliens at the shelter have reported that shelter residents have split into “camps” based on ethnicity, and “everyone has a knife.” Other individuals reported rampant theft.

At least two of the suspects believed to be responsible for the fatal January stabbing are believed to be members of the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua.

Fox News Digital reported that the suspects involved in Monday’s shooting also are being investigated for possible ties to the gang.

