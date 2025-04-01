Female reportedly orders her 5 lovers to kidnap, torture, and deprive man of food and sleep for a week at Red Roof Inn

A woman and her five reported lovers are facing serious criminal charges after they allegedly kidnapped and tortured a man at an Ohio Red Roof Inn.

Aaron Bradshaw, 49; Austin Bradshaw, 23; Michael Esqueda, 28; Martina Jones, 28; David Cessna, 26; and Chance Johnston, 27, were all arrested March 21. A grand jury on Thursday indicted all six suspects. They all were charged with one count of kidnapping, three counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

'His injuries were results of being struck with a baseball bat, struck with fists, elbows, stomping on him when he was on the ground, which over time resulted in multiple fractured bones.'

Citing the police report, the Kansas City Star said a dogfight broke out at Jones' home, and she attempted to break up the melee, but she ended up breaking her arm.

Jones allegedly told Austin Bradshaw, Aaron Bradshaw, Esqueda, Cessna, and Johnston that a 26-year-old man broke her arm.

Police claimed Jones ordered the five men to beat and assault the victim.

The men then punched, kicked, and beat the 26-year-old with a metal baseball bat for several hours, according to a police report.

Police suspect that the victim was assaulted and kidnapped March 14.

Court docs say the group held the kidnapped man against his will for over a week at a Red Roof Inn in Maumee.

The man reportedly was forced to stand for “extended periods of time,” was allowed to eat and drink only one time a day, and slept for a total of 10 hours over seven days.

The group allegedly told the victim that if he tried to escape, they would "beat his [expletive]."

On March 21, the suspects allowed the 26-year-old to leave the motel to go to the Speedway convenience store, police said.

"When he was there, he made contact with an individual, who got in contact with the victim’s mother," stated Maumee Chief of Police Josh Sprow.

The 26-year-old’s mother reportedly rushed to the Red Roof Inn to help her son.

Officers with the Maumee Police Department responded to the hotel.

The victim sustained injuries all over his body and was transported to a local hospital, police said. He's expected to survive his injuries.

The Blade reported that prosecutors told the judge that the victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the abuse, including broken bones, but “the totality of those injuries has not been determined.”

“He was being essentially tortured, assaulted, over the time frame of a week,” stated Sprow. “His injuries were results of being struck with a baseball bat, struck with fists, elbows, stomping on him when he was on the ground, which over time resulted in multiple fractured bones.”

Assistant city prosecutor Andy Lastra called the case “extremely disturbing.”

Investigators determined that Jones was in romantic relationships with the five male suspects and has multiple children with them.

“It’s clearly a strange situation when you have multiple adult men involved in a relationship with a female, and then this whole felonious assault/kidnapping taking place. Definitely not something that is normally happening in our city,” Sprow noted.

All six suspects have been detained at the Lucas County Corrections Center and were given a $200,000 bond, according to court records.

