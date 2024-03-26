Woman with 6-month-old at home allegedly stabs 2 bar bouncers — 1 in face, 1 in neck — using keychain spike, bites a third

A woman with a six-month-old child at home allegedly stabbed two bouncers at a Connecticut bar Saturday — one in the face, one in the neck and back — using a keychain spike and bit a third, WVIT-TV reported.

What are the details?

A bouncer at 75 Center in Southington around 1:30 a.m. was “attempting to escort several parties out of the bar who were having a verbal dispute” — and among them were 24-year-old Heidi Montes of Wallingford, her brother 28-year-old Adrian Montes of Springfield, Massachusetts, as well as 32-year-old Stuart Chase of Leeds, Massachusetts, the station said, citing court documents.

When they continued “verbal and aggressive behavior,” they were told to leave but didn’t, WVIT said, citing the incident report.

With that, bouncers physically removed them from the bar, the station said, and things escalated.

Cellphone video shows Chase punching a bouncer, WVIT said, after which a fight ensued on the sidewalk.

“Let go of him right now, let go of him,” Heidi Montes is heard saying in the video, the station said.



She's accused at that point of using pepper spray, stabbing two bouncers, and biting a third, WVIT reported.

“The allegations are that she stabbed a security guard at a restaurant in the back and in the neck, she also stabbed another security guard in the face,” an assistant state's attorney said in court Monday, the station said. “Both stabbings were done with a spike on her keychain, and she allegedly bit a third person in the chest.”

CT Insider said Heidi Montes "held the shank between her fingers while punching a bouncer in the back of the head, then switched to holding it like 'an ice pick' and continued striking the bouncer in the head, according to a police report. The bouncer reported seeing 'blood everywhere,' the report states." The outlet added that she used the shank "like a brass knuckle."

Police found Heidi Montes and Adrian Montes in a public parking lot across the street, fought with them, and took the shank, which had blood on it, CT Insider said, citing the police report. They were both detained, as was Chase, police added to the outlet.

'Long-term nerve damage'

“All three of those victims went to the hospital, and the person who was stabbed in the face needed stitches, and they have long-term nerve damage,” the prosecutor said, according to WVIT.



Heidi Montes’ public defender tried to get her bond lowered, saying she has a six-month-old child at home who needs her, and she was acting in self-defense, the station said.

“There are people here who are prepared to give affidavits and witness statements indicating this was self-defense," her public defender said to the judge, WVIT reported. "I understand that the charges are serious and there are serious injuries here."

The judge set Heidi Montes' bond at $200,000 for charges including second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and breach of peace, the station said, adding that she was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Court records on Tuesday indicated that Heidi Montes has not been released from custody and is scheduled for an April 8 court appearance.

Chase was arraigned on charges of interfering/resisting arrest and second-degree breach of peace, WVIT reported, adding that his bond was set at $25,000. Court records on Tuesday indicated that Chase has not been released from custody; there is no court date for him.



Adrian Montes also was charged with interfering/resisting arrest and second-degree breach of peace and was released on a promise to appear, the station said.

Woman accused of stabbing bouncers at Southington restaurant faces judge youtu.be

