X announces pornographic content will officially be allowed on the platform

The internet has played host to a slew of pornographic accounts, communities, and websites over the years, but Elon Musk's X has officially decided to allow the content on its platform, according to Tech Crunch. The social media platform has, until now, never said adult-oriented content is forbidden or allowed.

The social media juggernaut added a clause to its rules, confirming that NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content will be allowed on the platform so long as it is consensual and legal. The content will also need to be labeled as NSFW content.

Most alarming is that AI-generated videos that include explicit content will also be allowed on the platform.

'We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.'

But the addition of the clause should not come as a surprise. Musk has already experimented with hosting adult-oriented content on the platform. In a previous report by the Verge, Musk said he was seeing significant growth with the Communities feature but noted that "there's a lot of work to do to make Communities compelling."

"We’re rapidly transforming the company from what it was, Twitter 1.0, to the everything app. [An] all-inclusive feature set that you can basically do anything you want on our system," Musk said. "Obviously, that’s not to the exclusion of other apps, but I think the fundamental thing that’s missing that would be incredibly useful is a single application that encompasses everything. You can do payments, messages, video, calling, whatever you’d like, from one single, convenient place."

The company claimed that they are moving in this direction because they want to allow users to have conversations about what is happening around them. Those under the age of 18 will not be able to see such posts on the platform, according to the rule change.

While X has never officially banned adult-oriented material, it has never come out in support of it, either. But now, it could become a competitor to OnlyFans by coming up with services centered around explicit material, according to the report.

The following is X's statement on the matter:

We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed. Sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression.



We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality. We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it.

X also mentioned that the adult content should not "depict sexual violence." The platform will continue to bar content that threatens or incites violence. Users will also be allowed to opt out of having explicit material pushed to their timeline.

When Blaze News prompted Grok — X's AI chatbot — about the new rule, it replied somewhat humorously: "It's not a free-for-all. X has also made it clear that it won't allow non-consensual nudity or sexually explicit content featuring minors."

"So, if you're planning to share your vacation photos from the nudist beach, make sure to mark them as sensitive content. And remember, no matter how much you might want to share that intimate video of your ex, it's a big no-no if it's not consensual," Grok added.

