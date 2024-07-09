The youngest female ever to assume a mayoral office in the United States is quickly learning to balance her private and political life in a tiny town in southern Georgia.

Last November, Brooke Huckaby was elected to serve as mayor of Arabi, Georgia, a small town with fewer than 450 residents about 150 miles south of Atlanta. She then took office in January and quickly learned firsthand that a mayor has more than a ceremonial role.

'Be cautious and hear out both sides.'

"I feel like I'm living three different lives sometimes because I'm bouncing from an interview like this and then I'm going to class, and then I'm going to work so balancing all that has, I would not say it's been a struggle, but it has been challenge, but one that I feel like I'm up to," she said recently.

As part of her municipal responsibilities, Huckaby has tackled important local concerns ranging from road construction to internet access, the Daily Mail reported. When stuck, she can always turn to her father, Craig Huckaby, who served as the mayor of Arabi for 12 years before his daughter took over in January.

Craig Huckaby is certainly proud of Brooke's accomplishments. He described her as "smart" and capable. "She'll do well," he claimed. He also gave her sound advice: "Be cautious and hear out both sides."

Brooke Huckaby does seem wise beyond her 21 years. In fact, she claimed that she became involved in local politics to help inspire other young people to become better engaged.

"It's just really concerning to me how people my age aren't involved in our economy or politics or any real thing going on in the world, and I just wanted to be the one to be able to make that change and take that step forward where other people aren't," Brooke said on "Fox and Friends" over the weekend.

"The older generation is not always going to be around to handle things for us," she added in a separate interview.

When she isn't busy running Arabi, she studies agriculture at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. She also works part-time at the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Her Facebook account includes posts promoting local businesses and pets available for adoption.

As might be expected, Huckaby, an elected Republican, also has strong political opinions. The Daily Mail shared several photos of Huckaby donning gear in support of former President Donald Trump's re-election efforts in 2020, and her recent X posts indicate that support has not wavered.

"If you do not take the time to get out and go vote, then your opinion of the debate tonight is irrelevant! #Trump2024MAGA," Huckaby wrote fewer than two weeks ago.

Blaze News reached out to the City of Arabi for comment.

Brooke Huckaby may be the youngest woman ever to become a U.S. mayor, but she is not the youngest person to have done so. Both Ben Simons of Yoncalla, Oregon, and Michael Sessions of Hillsdale, Michigan, were just 18 years old when they took office. Simons is believed to be the youngest mayor in U.S. history by about nine months.

