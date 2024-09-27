'You're gonna die': Chaotic anti-Israel protest leads to multiple arrests as Netanyahu visits NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Manhattan to voice their outrage at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting the United Nations for the organization's General Assembly, calling for his arrest for Israel's actions in the war against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Tensions have risen in the city in recent days because Israel's military has conducted numerous strikes on Hezbollah's positions in southern Lebanon and the terrorist group's leadership.

Thursday's protests were organized by anti-Israel groups such as the ANSWER Coalition and Within Our Lifetime. Each of their protests saw traffic disruptions with people marching all over Manhattan.

As the evening progressed, the march became more unruly as protesters taunted New York Police Department officers who were monitoring the crowd. At one moment, officers on bicycles were blocked by protesters, forcing them to ride away from the area.

"You're gonna die!" one protester shouted. "All you gonna die in the line of fire!"

With multiple scuffles and shoving matches taking place, the NYPD ordered the crowd to get off the road and onto the sidewalk. When a large part of the crowd refused, officers began to make arrests, leading to more fighting. During one of the first arrests, the crowd surrounded the officers, who had to shove people away to make space.

Toward the end of the protest, some in the angry crowd did their best to disrupt NYPD operations. They began throwing trash and sidewalk items into the road to jam up officers on bicycles and in vehicles.

NBC New York reports at least 50 people were arrested during the protest.

Within Our Lifetime released a statement accusing the NYPD of inciting a "cop riot" at the behest of Netanyahu.

