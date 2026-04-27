'You're a dead man!' Enraged family members explode at arrested male accused of fatally shooting boy, 15, at NYC playground

An enraged crowd of family members exploded with profanities and racial slurs at an arrested male accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy at a New York City playground earlier this month.

Police had to restrain relatives of victim Jaden Pierre while 18-year-old Zahir Davis was being walked out of the 113th Precinct on Saturday, WCBS-TV reported.

'Look at my face! I hope they f**k you up every f**kin' day!'

Davis was then taken to his arraignment in Queens criminal court where he was charged with second-degree murder, gang assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, the station said.

Davis' private attorney entered a not guilty plea, WCBS reported.

During his perp walk out of the precinct, the crowd didn't hold back their anger at Davis:

"You're a f**kin' piece of s**t!"

"You're a f**kin' bitch!"

"You're a dead man!"

"How dare you do that to my nephew!"

"Look at my face! I hope they f**k you up every f**kin' day!"

Content warning: Profanity and racial slurs:

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Saturday morning announced Davis' arrest — noting that Davis fled to Jamaica following the deadly April 16 shooting.

"NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested Zahir Davis for the senseless murder of 15-year-old Jaden Pierre in a park in Queens last week," Tisch wrote on X. "Davis fled to Jamaica following the shooting and was arrested immediately when he landed back in NYC last night."

Officials told WCBS that while Pierre was being beaten, Davis allegedly pulled a handgun from his bag and shot Pierre in the chest.

The Queens District Attorney's Office added to the station that Davis flew to Jamaica the next day "to evade responsibility," and police urged Davis' family to have him fly back home.

Davis is due back in court Wednesday, WCBS reported, adding that he faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Davis is a reputed gang member, WABC-TV reported, adding that detectives believe the shooting stemmed from previous fights between him and Pierre.

WABC also noted that detectives who reviewed cellphone video believe Davis may have been attempting to pistol-whip Pierre, but the gun went off.

The victim's older sister, 17-year-old Nellie Pierre, had harsh words for those recording video of the attack on her brother, telling the New York Daily News that "everyone there recording did nothing. They treated it all as entertainment. He was already beat up. He was helpless, and they shot him."

WABC also reported that Davis was separately charged with aggravated harassment and harassment for allegedly threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child, on April 12. That was just four days before the fatal shooting of Pierre.

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