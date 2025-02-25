Liberal TikTokker calls for Elon Musk's assassination, brags about not paying taxes for years. Top DC prosecutor fires back.

A liberal TikTok user called for the assassination of Elon Musk while also bragging about not paying taxes for years. Now, D.C.'s top prosecutor hinted that he was launching an investigation into the social media commentator.

The popular Libs of TikTok account on the X social media platform shared a video from a woman advocating for the assassination of Musk.

'Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud.'

"I promised myself I would avoid the news,” says the woman, who goes by the username "sarahcroberts" on the since-deleted TikTok account. "But obviously, I haven’t. Here’s my one thought — I mean, I have many thoughts."

“Elon Musk: Like, we need to X him,” she declares while pausing to make a throat-slitting gesture. “And by X, I mean formally known as assassination.”

"And it’s a warning ... the FBI is going to f**king show up," she then seemingly states. "... You don’t have enough people to even investigate me at this point."

The woman admits to allegedly not paying taxes in years. "I haven’t filed my taxes in like eight years," she confesses with a smirk. "And yet no one’s come for me."

The liberal TikTokker then doubles down on her violent threats. "So I’m going to f**king say it — let’s assassinate some motherf**kers," she proclaims at the end of the video.

Libs of TikTok posted the video to the account's more than 4 million followers, which caught the eye of Musk.

"Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud," Musk wrote in the replies to the Libs of TikTok post and tagged Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Martin responded on X by writing, "Duly noted. Thanks for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, ma’am."

Martin ended his post with the hashtag "No one is above the law."

Last week, Martin reportedly wrote an internal memo to federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., to prioritize investigations into threats against public officials.

The memo highlighted a purported threat against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), according to CBS News.

"One of the most abhorrent examples was when Senator Charles Schumer led a rally to attack U.S. Supreme Court justices," Martin wrote in the memo.

Schumer declared at a pro-abortion rally in March 2020, "I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Martin also noted a potential threat against Musk that was uttered by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) earlier this month.

As Blaze News previously reported, Garcia made a call to take up "actual weapons" in an "actual fight for democracy."

"I think [Musk is] also harming the American public in an enormous way," Garcia asserted. "And what I think is really important and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country."

Musk has drawn the ire of liberals after leading efforts to cut financial waste from the federal government through the Department of Government Efficiency.

According to the official DOGE website, the agency's efforts have saved an estimated $65 billion through a "combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings."

