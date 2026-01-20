A Chinese man tried paying his wife to stop spending time with her virtual boyfriend.

The man asked his wife to stop using a particular program for a year in exchange for $2,800, and she initially agreed. The woman reportedly transferred the money into her daughter's savings account until a week later, when she reinstalled the game because a new dating scene for her virtual boyfriend was released.

'As a married woman, I still feel a bit guilty.'

The story of a woman going by "Minnie" is one of many chronicled in a recent article about Chinese women who are addicted to otomo games, virtual romance games targeted at women.

The most popular, Love and Romance, made $750 million in 2025, according to Pocket Gamer, with Sensor Tower reporting that the game had over 100,000 downloads in the Apple Store in December alone.

Other games like Light and Night or Beyond the World have women choose between different lovers who represent various personality types or themes. Collectible cards offer micro-transaction opportunities in order to unlock outfits, scenes, and storylines.

According to KrAsia, these games are wedging their way into women's real lives at an alarming speed.

Photo by Jiangang Wang

These games, in conjunction with chatbots like ChatGPT and DeepSeek, are being used by women to create a constant stream of contact with their AI boyfriends.

"If not for ChatGPT and Love and Deepspace, I wouldn't have realized how deeply I need to be understood and loved or that such needs could be perfectly met," Chi Cheng told the outlet. "But if you told me to delete the game and stop using ChatGPT now, I'd lose my mind."

In just five months, Cheng has spent over $1,100 chasing the cards of her favorite male companion, Xavier.

Minnie, however, prefers Rafayel, and even though she is married, she said the character is "someone who loves reading and art, is emotionally stable, understands finance, and never argues."

Minnie has two Love and Deepspace accounts, having spent around $2,500 USD. Although she said she does not have an unhappy marriage, and she even has a daughter, the digital partner is still her perfect match.

"Even with a compatible partner, there will always be tension and stress. A 100% match doesn't exist in real life," the woman explained.

AI boyfriend in real life

Minnie noted that she uses her AI boyfriend's chatbot function for real-life conversation, which is what led to her husband's aforementioned monetary ultimatum:

"I’ll give you [$2,800]. Just stop playing Love and Deepspace for a year."

Citing that she once read, "The best partner is someone you can talk to in the middle of the night," Minnie revealed, "If my husband finally falls asleep after working late, I can't wake him just to talk. But that's when I can — by launching Love and Deepspace."

All the women KrAsia interviewed use this function on a daily basis, and Minnie even uses the character for fitness motivation. During postpartum workouts, Minnie was able to extend the time she could hold a plank position after her coach joked, "Try looking at your favorite guy; maybe you'll last longer."

She began staring at Rafayel and extended her ability to hold the position from three seconds to 48 seconds. An attached photo showed her staring at her phone during her workout.

Other extensions for the app include an augmented reality feature where users can view their companion in their current environment through their phone.

Cheng reportedly often uses this feature to imagine Xavier walking beside her or sitting in a nearby chair.

With plummeting marriage rates in China already, the fear is that this already massive industry will become more pervasive, as other girls like Yangtao explain that the reason otome games are so appealing is "maybe because real-life marriage is just ... dull."

She added, "But people never stop craving romance."

Another woman, Meiyi, 35, told herself, "You're at a crossroads. Don't play this game, or you'll get addicted."

She apparently downloaded it anyway.

What became clear with the women in their stories was often directly admitted to; Minnie put it plainly:

"In the game, there’s no conflict, no arguments. Even small fights just build up to the next emotional high. Interacting with an in-game character feels more exciting than real life. But as a married woman, I still feel a bit guilty."

