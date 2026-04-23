Anti-Trump Indian investor wants you to use this hat that reads your thoughts

An American company is pushing science fiction to its limits by introducing a mind-reading product, backed by a controversial investor from India.

The product falls under the new category called brain-computer interface technology, with the investor saying he sees his product as the best path to push people into using the brain-tapping gadgets.

'Securely and wirelessly, understands your thoughts and what you attempt to speak.'

The Silicon Valley startup is backed by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, an AI and software investor from Bombay State, India. The new company is called Sabi, and it is developing the Sabi Cap, a beanie that reads the wearer's thoughts and puts them into text on a connected device.

In remarks to Wired, Khosla said that a noninvasive wearable device was the only way to get a lot of people to use the BCI technology.

"The biggest and baddest application of BCI is if you can talk to your computer by thinking about it," Khosla explained. "If you're going to have a billion people use BCI for access to their computers every day, it can't be invasive."

The technology works by using metal disks placed on the wearer's scalp that can record their brain's electrical activity through a technology called electroencephalography. The process is called decoding "imagined speech."

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- YouTube

Given that the sensors on the beanie (or a planned baseball cap product) would have to work through hair, skin, and bone, the company plans on increasing the amount of sensors to piece together the required data; 70,000 to 100,000 miniature sensors per beanie have been suggested.

"Given that high-density sensing, it pinpoints exactly what and where neural activity is happening. We use that information to get much more reliable data to decode what a person is thinking," said CEO Rahul Chhabra.

Sabi's website describes the "brain reading" process as starting with "brain imaging" with "neuroimaging sensors."

The company notes that it collects "a lot of brain imaging data" and maps signals into thoughts.



"Securely and wirelessly, understands your thoughts and what you attempt to speak," the website boasts, touting how one could connect his or her brain to AI.



"AI agents do whatever you can think of. Literally."

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Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Investor Khosla has been vocally opposed to President Trump on his X page while having a public feud with Elon Musk, who is in the same field with his product Neuralink.

Khosla claimed that Musk wanted to make "white America great again" while saying Musk finds racism "desirable."

This was in response to Musk stating that white people are a diminishing population.

"Vinod, you're not just such a pompous asshole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you've also gone full retard," Musk replied.

At the same time, entrepreneur Palmer Luckey mocked Khosla for saying that "decent whites should quit" Tesla and SpaceX and join his own company.

Khosla has also called Trump "not fit to be President" and advocated against his anti-DEI positions by championing a "dire US need" to bring in international students.

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