Parents brag about 'rehearsing' their kids for ICE raids — even though they're citizens

Liberals have gathered online to describe how they are preparing their young children for alleged raids on their homes by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In many cases, those making the statements reveal that because they are white, they are likely not in danger of being approached by law enforcement, but they feel the need to discuss the disaster plans with their kids anyway.

'I'm currently rehearsing with my 3 1/2 year old what to do, and where to hide.'

The bizarre stories have been posted on Reddit's "Twin Cities" page, which refers to Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

First reported by independent journalist Andy Ngo, one thread in particular drew some rather questionable responses from other readers.

"I'm currently rehearsing with my 3 1/2 year old what to do, and where to hide, if someone we don't know comes to our door," the thread read, while clarifying, "I am a white, blonde, blue-eyed, U.S. citizen."

This encouraged others to share similar stories, like one reader who qualified that while he is a "U.S. Air Force veteran and white male," he still believes that this fact "doesn't matter" because of the area he lives in.

"[ICE agents are] in every store and on nearly all corners, going door to door and breaking every constitutional right. I'll stand my ground. But I also realize the freedom/privilege I still have that others around me do not," he explained.

A self-described "white woman" who is married to a Hispanic U.S. citizen said she is still taking precautions to "keep us all safe."

She added that it was "so f**king sad" that she has to have "this conversation" — about potential ICE raids — with her 3-year-old child.

Similarly a reader named Steve described his family as "pale Midwest white."

Still Steve claimed he had to speak with his 6-year-old son to explain "why people in our neighborhood and city are feeling scared."

In response, the child allegedly replied, "But there are a lot of friends in my class with different colored skin. Will they be OK? Can I help them?"

Steve's sentiment that his family is in danger was checked by a fellow "white" however. User "AStrawberryGhost" wrote that if Steve does not live with any noncitizens then, "This isn't about you."

"I'm also in very little danger and [I'm] also distressed anyway, so I do get it and I'm not trying to make you feel ashamed," the user began. "I'm saying that you actually have more power than you imagine right now and you might feel better if you used it!" the Reddit user decried.

These strange posts exist alongside other astonishing ideas pushed on the same page.

For example, one user cited a post about a man who claimed he was detained by ICE and asked if he would give up any names of protest organizers in exchange for legal protections. This prompted the writer to plainly state that those who are arrested should not reveal any information that could damage their cause, under any circumstances.

"Do not share the names of organizers," "Do not share the names of ANY family, friends, or neighbors," and "Do not share any information. You can plead the 5th," the user wrote.

"ICE are lying to find more people to arrest and deport," they added.

At least one Reddit user contributed a post about Anne Frank, directly comparing the enforcement of immigration law to the Holocaust during World War II.

"83 years ago today in Germany ... and today in the twin cities," the post read, alongside a photo of Frank.

The post evoked many replies about how conservatives are unlikely to know the history of Nazi Germany.

