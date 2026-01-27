Saudi Arabia scraps its futuristic city inside a giant wall — to turn it into this

Saudi Arabia's world-renowned megaproject called the Line is seemingly making a U-turn.

In 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a futuristic city that was every globalist's dream.

'As a development that's meant to span generations, Neom is advancing projects in line with strategic priorities.'

The city was to be "free of cars and streets," with residents able to hop on high-speed trains to traverse the city in around 20 minutes. A press release boasted "hyper-connected AI-enabled communities powered by 100% clean energy" as well.

The gigantic, mirrored linear city was supposed to be up and running in significant capacity by 2030, but now it seems the project is being completely retrofitted for different needs.

The Financial Times reported that those briefed on Saudi Arabia's new plans have stated that Prince Mohammed now envisions a "far smaller" project that has been scaled back in a considerable manner, with the Line likely become a high-tech data center.

A more "modest" project would still use existing infrastructure that is already built, but will be "a totally different concept" used in a "totally different manner," the source said.

“Data centres need water cooling, and this is right on the coast, so it will have seawater cooling. So it will be a major centre for data centres."

Saudi Arabia reportedly hopes to establish itself as a "global hub for data and AI" under its Neom moniker, which is the Saudi group responsible for the project.

Neom told the Financial Times that it was "always looking at how to phase and prioritise our initiatives so that they align with national objectives and create long-term value."

The statement continued, "As a development that's meant to span generations, Neom is advancing projects in line with strategic priorities, market readiness, and sustainable economic impact."

The Line will still attempt to meet hard deadlines such as the Expo international trade fair in 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

According to YouTube channel MegaBuilds, the scope of the project was already being scaled down since its announcement; originally set for 170 kilometers long, it was downgraded to 2.4 kilometers, the channel said. At the same time, 9 million residents soon allegedly became 300,000.

However, original press stated a plan for 1 million residents, which was to create 380,000 "jobs of the future."

"The Line currently consumes about 20% of global steel production," MegaBuilds claimed, as the Saudis were attempting to build a marina that is twice the size of any in existence.

