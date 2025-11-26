SCORE: Snag our Black Friday picks for best phones and tablets

Deals? In this economy? Well, yes. The biggest shopping season of the year still kicks off with Black Friday this week, and the discounts are there for those ready to take the plunge. As you shop around for great tech gadgets to bring home for yourself or your loved ones, consult our curated shopping list of the best new phones and tablets to consider this year.

Best phones to buy during Black Friday

2025 was an interesting year for smartphones. From completely new ultrathin handsets that defy physics, to high-resolution cameras with powerful zoom capabilities , to the next generation of foldables, there were plenty of options to fill your pockets. If you're looking for the best, though, only a few standout hits deserve the top spot on your Black Friday shopping list.

If you're not sure where to start, here's what's worthy of your attention.

Best iPhones for your wish list

For the first time ever, the base model iPhone 17 brought along many of the features once only found in the pricier Pro series, like ProMotion display technology with an extra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 48MP camera that captures sharp images in crisp, clear detail. Starting at $799 MSRP, iPhone 17 is already Apple's most affordable new phone, and this will get even better with Black Friday discounts.

For users who want a little more from their phone, iPhone 17 Pro Max is my personal favorite from Apple this year. It's expensive, starting at $1,199, but it features the brand's fastest phone chip to date that's built for AI, a sharp triple camera system with hybrid zoom in tow, a vapor chamber that keeps the phone cool during long photo shoots or gaming sessions. Plus, it comes in three fun colors (cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver). Apple rarely runs deals on their own, but if you want to grab a 17 Pro Max for less than retail price, check Amazon, local stores, and carriers for holiday discounts.

Photo courtesy of Apple

One more thing: You might be tempted to spring for the iPhone Air this year, but be warned. It's more expensive than the base iPhone 17, its battery life will barely get you through a day, and it has fewer cameras than other models. Unless you're a thin-phone fanatic, it's better to stay away from this one.

Best Android phones for your wish list

On the Android side, Google and Samsung both launched several new devices in the last half of 2025, and although they cater to different users, any of them would make a great gift for yourself or a loved one.

First, the Google Pixel 10 series continues to carve out a space for itself in the Android market. Just last month, sales hit an all-time record , making Pixel 10 Google's best-selling phone ever. All three slab Pixel 10 models share the same Tensor G5 chip designed for Gemini Nano (Google's local version of Gemini) as well as Google's suite of AI-powered features, including Gemini Live for real-time conversations with Google's AI, Magic Cue that surfaces important information on your phone when you need it, Call Assist to block spam calls, and more. I personally recommend Pixel 10 Pro (it has a bigger display, more RAM, and better camera features), but if you're looking for the best value, it's hard to beat the base Pixel 10 at just $799 before discounts.

RELATED: Here's how to get the most annoying new update off of your iPhone

Photo by NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images

The other Android phone that's good enough to top your Black Friday shopping list is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 . As my personal favorite phone of the year, this foldable packs a ton of features into one device. In folded mode, it feels and functions like a regular phone, thanks to its new full-size outer display and ultra-thin frame. When unfolded, it works more like a tablet, making it easier to scroll through the web, read articles and e-books, reply to emails, play games on the bigger screen, and more. If there's a clear downside, it's that the Galaxy Z Fold7 is expensive at $1,999.99, but the price isn't so bad when you think of everything it can do. This single device is a phone, a tablet, an e-reader, and even a desktop PC when connected to a monitor via Samsung DeX . It's a versatile device for power users who like to do a lot with their phone, and if you use it in place of your other devices, the price starts to make sense, especially if you can find it on sale.

Photo courtesy of Samsung

One more thing: If you're thinking about getting a Samsung Galaxy S25 series phone for Christmas, hold on just a second. The next-generation Galaxy S26 models are rumored to launch in late February . So unless you get a very good discount on an S25, it might be a better idea to wait and see what comes next.

Best tablets to buy during Black Friday

Tablets always make for great Christmas gifts. They're usually cheaper than a phone, they don't require a dedicated data plan, and they excel at all kinds of tasks, including browsing the web, consuming video, reading books, and more. If you're not sure where to start, there are two tablets worthy of your attention.

Best tablet for Apple fans

Apple just launched its newest batch of iPad Pros in late October. They feature the latest ridiculously fast M5 chips built for AI workloads, video processing, and gaming. They're impressive, but for most people, the new iPad Pro models are overkill. If you want to get the best gift for most people, look no further than the iPad Air that came out earlier this year. With a more-than-adequate M3 chip, Apple Intelligence-powered features, and Apple Pencil support, it's a better value, priced at a cool $599 for the 11-inch variant and $799 for the 13-inch model.

Photo courtesy of Apple

Best tablet for Android fans

On the Android side, Samsung basically has the tablet market cornered. The new Tab S11 series landed in September with a new S Pen, upgraded Samsung DeX mode for better dual-screen multitasking with a connected monitor, Galaxy AI features like a drawing assistant and writing tools, and an ultra-thin design that's both easy to hold and durable. There really isn't a better tablet for Android fans out there, and this one just happens to start at $799.99 for the Tab S11 and $1,199.99 for the larger Tab S11 Ultra.

Photo courtesy of Samsung

The next level?

Looking for something a little more hands-free? No worries: Check out our top wearables list, coming soon.