Pressed on Greenland, Trump tells Davos the US has weapons he 'can't even talk about'

President Donald Trump is dropping more hints about the technology used to capture Venezuela's former communist leader Nicolas Maduro.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president discussed his thoughts on Greenland as a strategic military location against China and Russia.

After saying how "stupid" the United States was to give the territory back to Denmark after World War II, Trump said the world is in greater danger with Greenland exposed.

'They weren't able to fire one shot at us.'

"Now our country and the world face much greater risks than it did ever before because of missiles, because of nuclear, because of weapons of warfare that I can't even talk about," Trump began. He then started discussing the weapons used in the capture of Maduro.

"Two weeks ago, they saw weapons that nobody ever heard of. They weren't able to fire one shot at us. They said, 'What happened?' Everything was discombobulated. They said, 'We've got them in our sights. Press the trigger.' And nothing happened," he told his fellow world leaders.

The president added that Venezuelan defense forces could not fire any anti-aircraft missiles, saying there was "one that went up about 30 feet and crashed down right next to the people that sent it."

"They said, 'What the hell is going on?'" the president added.

Much speculation has been given to the types of advanced technology U.S. forces used in Operation Absolute Resolve, including directed-energy weapons.

One of Maduro's security guards described American troops as shooting with "such precision and speed; it felt like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute."

The security guard described the Americans launching a "sonic weapon or whatever it was," which was like a "very intense sound wave," and he "felt like" his head "was exploding from the inside."

"We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood," he recalled.

As for the unresponsive defense systems Trump described as "made by Russia and by China," reports have claimed that telecommunications towers were among the first targets destroyed by American forces. A Russian-made surface-to-air missile system was also destroyed in airstrikes, others reported.

"So they're going to go back to the drawing boards," Trump remarked.

Much of what the United States has revealed about its weapons systems is already advanced, such as helmet technology that provides a sort of X-ray vision, supported by an interconnected drone and communications network, as well as anti-drone energy weapons.

Trump was eager to explain America's need to acquire Greenland due to it being an "undefended" and "key strategic location" between the United States, Russia, and China.

"We need it for strategic national security and international security," Trump said as the room remained dead silent.

The president also dismissed notions that the real reason to take Greenland was to acquire rare-earth minerals, saying the real rarity lies with processing and that Greenland's minerals are buried deep under ice.

