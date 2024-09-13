Bill Gates wants to use digital government ID to ATTACK free speech

Bill Gates has recently hinted that he would like to see online speech shaped to curb misinformation by ensuring that people are properly identified online — which would require digital ID.

“We see it every single day right now in China. They have a version of digital ID in order to do anything online, and I mean everything. All banking, commerce, jobs all tied to a single online ID that the government gives you. And if they decide that you’re saying the wrong things, or they want to turn off that digital ID — you have no recourse,” Peter Gietl, managing editor for Blaze News' Return and Frontier Magazine tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Peterson is rightfully concerned.

“How do we cut this off at the pass?” He asks Gietl, adding, “and maybe even before we get there, isn’t it already the case that we sort of have digital IDs?”

“We all can be traced, tracked, and presumably punished if some powerful entity wanted to,” he adds.

“Yes, that absolutely exists,” Gietl answers, noting that credit card companies have been building a digital ID structure in the background. “They haven’t had the ability or the will yet to roll it out in a way of like, ‘We’re going to start censoring people and tying this ID to everything that you do on the internet.’”

“And that’s what’s disturbing about what Gates is advocating. He’s describing being tied to a single ID to use the internet, and that would make it much more easy to track people and control, even though they do track and generally know what you’re doing online,” he adds.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been a major force behind the push for digital ID, even rolling it out in Africa as a digital ID pass.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the really scary stuff they kind of test in Africa because they know that the media doesn’t really report on these things, and it’s a great way to see how it operates in the society,” Gietl explains.

