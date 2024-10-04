Dinesh D'Souza weighs in on the VP debate, the hope JD Vance offers, and the ‘insincerity’ and ‘fakery’ of Tim Walz

Renowned author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza joins Jill Savage on “Blaze News Tonight” to discuss a variety of subjects, including the debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, as well his latest documentary, “Vindicating Trump.”

“What were your main takeaways from JD Vance last night?” asks Jill.

“As a Dartmouth graduate, he vindicated the value of an Ivy League education,” says D’Souza. “He was informed, measured, cosmopolitan, likeable, and I think he delivered.”

Given that Trump is “getting up there [in age],” D’Souza thinks Vance proved to the nation that he is “a guy with the intellectual ability and the emotional balance to sort of continue with the Trumpian spirit.”

Further, he says Vance in a way “vindicates Trump.”

“When Trump picked Pence the last time, people said, ‘Well, Trump is an alpha male; he doesn't like anybody else who will overshadow him; he doesn't like anyone else who's smart; he needs somebody who's very passive.’ But I think with Vance you get somebody who has his own mind, who clearly is his own guy, and I think it speaks well of Trump,” says D’Souza.

According to him, Vance and Walz were chosen by their respective running mates for the same reason.

“This is a case where the vice presidential pick on both sides is sort of aimed at going after the same audience, namely the white working-class vote, which is decisive in a lot of the key states,” he explains, adding that “Democrats think that Walz is a populist on the left to counter JD Vance, the populist on the right.”

“The problem with Walz,” however, is that “he's so over the top.”

“He borders on the ridiculous” – especially when it comes to his glaring “insincerity” and “fakery,” D’Souza says.

Further, Walz is an outspoken proponent of censorship.

“We know from a comment that [Walz] made back in 2022 – he said, ‘There's no guarantee for free speech when it comes to misinformation,”’ Jill recounts. “Combine that with an apology from Mark Zuckerberg saying, ‘Oh, I'm sorry that we worked with the White House at censoring so many Americans.”

D’Souza criticizes Walz for “[trying] to get out of it” by “invoking the sort of famous example of shouting fire in a crowded theater.”

However, “the stuff that they censor has nothing to do with shouting fire in a crowded theater,” he says. “They're censoring people who are fighting back against government-sponsored misinformation,.”

To hear more of the conversation as well as the behind-the-scenes details of D’Souza’s latest documentary, “Vindicating Trump,” watch the clip above.

