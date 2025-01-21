MAGA MANDATE: Trump took a WRECKING ball to Biden’s agenda on day one

As of yesterday, Donald Trump is officially the 47th president of the United States, and his first day was nothing short of historic.

“Donald Trump has come a long, long way. As he said in an emotional moment in his speech, he kind of wasn’t supposed to be here. It’s amazing that he is. It’s by the grace of God that he is. He’s survived lawfare, he’s survived the insanity of 2020, he survived. We, as a country, have survived,” Blaze News senior politics editor Christoper Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

And now that Trump has survived, he’s wasted no time taking a wrecking ball to Biden’s disastrous agenda.

The first executive order Trump signed upon his arrival in the Oval Office was a full pardon for around 1,500 January 6 defendants. He also signed an executive action withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, as well as a withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO cites the “organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic” and the “onerous” costs associated with being a part of the organization.

He also signed an order ending the weaponization of the federal government against political adversaries and has launched a sweeping crackdown on immigration — and his voters couldn’t be more pleased with the moves.

“Americans are very much in support of mass deportation. Right now in America, the majority of people understand what has happened in the last few years, and they want mass deportation,” Peterson comments, noting it won’t be without pushback from the media.

“Legacy media is going to show images and videos of all these people,” he continues. “‘Oh my gosh, they’re getting rid of them,’ and whatever. We all know that’s going to happen.”

