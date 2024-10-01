JPMorgan Chase’s CEO: Trump ‘grew the economy’ and was ‘right’ on critical issues​

Big finance is giving off some interesting signals as the 2024 election draws closer, including JPMorgan Chase’s longtime CEO Jamie Dimon, when he sang the praises of former President Donald Trump on CNBC.

“You have all these very powerful forces that are going to be affecting us in ‘24 and ‘25, so if I was the government, I would be preparing for what I’m going to do about that, assuming things aren’t good,” Dimon told the reporter.

“I wish the Democrats would think a little more carefully when they talk about MAGA, you know, and if you travel this country,” Dimon continued, “I don’t think they’re voting for Trump because of his family values.”

“If you take a step back, be honest, he was kind of right about NATO, kind of right about immigration. He grew the economy quite well, tax reform worked, he was right about some of China,” he said, adding, “He wasn’t wrong about some of these critical issues.”

Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” is curious as to whether or not Dimon’s sentiments reflect his colleagues.

“Who would you say big finance is backing at this election?” Savage asks Ten31 managing partner Marty Bent.

“I think it’s pretty clear it's got to be Donald Trump,” Bent tells Savage and Matthew Peterson.

“If you’re looking for some certainty in terms of economic policy in the next administration, like you mentioned, it doesn’t seem like Kamala has a policy at all.”

Peterson points out that there’s one issue with this prediction.

“We have a little problem in the last couple decades, which is that big finance, and big money in general, is not allowed to say that they support anyone other than sort of the Borg, and that’s the Democrats now,” Peterson says.

“So it’s an interesting predicament,” he adds.

