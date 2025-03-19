Trump's BLUNT message to criminal illegal aliens facing deportation

President Donald Trump is not budging when it comes to his stance on the deportation of illegal aliens with criminal records — and he continues to make that crystal clear.

However, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is not on the same page and has blocked the president’s deportation plans of alleged illegal Venezuelan gang members.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote in retaliation, “This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!!”

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Texas) was also quick to act on Boasberg’s move, introducing articles of impeachment against the judge. Gill accused him of high crimes and misdemeanors that should remove him from the bench.

At the same time, Trump has begun offering illegal aliens the option to self-deport with a new app from the DHS. The app is called CBP Home, which is essentially the reverse of the CBP One app created under the Biden administration to offer a smoother pathway for illegal aliens into the United States.

“People in our country illegally can self deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way, and that’s not pleasant,” Trump said in a PSA posted on X. “The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to illegally enter the United States. Now, my Administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self deport.”

Matthew Peterson and Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” are pleased with Trump’s dedication to being tough on immigration.

“There’s more than just a toe in the water when it comes to immigration that we’re seeing from Donald Trump,” Savage says. “I love that he’s just out there going, ‘OK, well here’s a self-deport option you guys, because we all know it’s going to happen. So if you just want to make this easier on us, you might as well give them something to make everybody’s lives a little easier.’”

