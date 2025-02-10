Will we EVER get a USAID refund?

As Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency work to expose the millions of taxpayer dollars wasted through government agencies like USAID, many Americans have been left wondering when they might see a refund.

Some even hope that President Donald Trump might actually abolish income tax.

“I’m with you, I just don’t think that one is actually going to happen yet,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” tells Matthew Peterson. “We can go through, we can audit the IRS, we can audit the Fed, the Pentagon.”

“I’m with you, but I think at some point we still have to pay taxes,” she adds.

“The important thing here,” Peterson chimes in, “is people are really thinking hard, and it’s because it’s being smashed into their face, just how they’re being hijacked. I mean, the government is hijacking your resources to support things to increase leftist power and that’s not OK. I mean, the American Revolution was fought for less.”

“I think that’s the right attitude. The right attitude is, it is your money, this is your country, and we are citizens in a republic. And if we are, then we’re not serfs in some kind of lefty empire, and that has to be put, done, and over with,” he continues.

While Peterson doesn’t think Trump will flat out abolish the income tax, he does believe there will be “changes to the tax code, even beyond what Trump has proposed.”

He also doesn’t believe we should completely abolish the income tax.

“Don’t let the fact that the left has used this money, they wasted a ton of money, first off, but don’t let the fact that they used it for ridiculous trans operas in Colombia take your eyes off the fact that we need to award artists here who are actually making beautiful things, and they exist,” Peterson says.

“There is a role for civic institutions to play in supporting things that are actually true, good, and beautiful,” he adds.

