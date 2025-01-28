Introducing MAGA’s secret weapon to get Trump nominees CONFIRMED

Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford describes the Article III Project as one of “the most aggressive Republican, conservative, MAGA organizations out there pushing confirmations and other different projects through Capitol Hill.”

Founded in 2019, the Article III Project was a bold response to the Gorsuch and Kavanaugh fights. Today, it’s working to fight back the swamp’s efforts to squash the confirmations of Trump’s nominees — especially his more controversial picks like Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, RFK Jr., and Pete Hegseth, who thankfully was just confirmed as the next secretary of defense in spite of a nasty smear campaign aimed at disqualifying him.

With the upcoming hearings of Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and RFK Jr., a game plan is of the utmost importance to ensure Trump’s agenda is advanced.

Vice president of A3P Mark Lucas tells Bedford that the organization has a plan of action that targets soft Republicans, publicizes their stance, and forces them to vote for Trump’s picks during the confirmation hearings or face political ramifications.

There’s a reason Gabbard, Patel, Hegseth, and RFK Jr. are so controversial: They all want major reform, which makes them heroes to us but a threat to the establishment.

So how does A3P work to advance the will of the people despite the will of those in Washington?

When Hegseth and Patel’s nominations were considered to be “dead on arrival,” A3P took immediate action.

“We had certain Republican senators express a little concern, and they were quickly given an attitude adjustment due to our major media blitz,” says Lucas. “Mike Davis and I went on every outlet we could to defend them. We mobilized our grassroots army.”

Further, using A3P’s action center , citizens were able to flood the inboxes of their senators with “tens of thousands” of messages demanding the confirmation of Trump’s nominees. It’s already worked for Pete Hegseth.

For example, A3P was “instrumental in [knocking] the wind out of Senator Joni Ernst who was the most vocal, initially, against Hegseth,” says Bedford.

But there are still many confirmations to go. If we want to see Kash Patel, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard confirmed and Trump's agenda advanced, then we need to play our part. To learn more about A3P and how it’s working to get Trump’s nominees confirmed, watch the clip above.

