Kamala Harris' poll numbers are PLUMMETING — and even CNN is saying it

Mainstream media are reporting great polling numbers for Donald Trump and Republicans — but unfortunately for the media, they can’t say the same for Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

“The big headline, this a national head-to-head poll, is that Vice President Kamala Harris had a five-point lead in our last poll taken a month ago, right after the debate. That lead has all but evaporated,” Kristen Welker of “Meet the Press” said in a segment on NBC.

The polls are now reflecting a tie, what Welker is calling a “deadlocked race.”

“It underscores what we all know: that this is tight, that the country is sharply divided,” she explained, adding, “One of the other big headlines here, people are viewing the Trump presidency more favorably than the Biden presidency.”

“We’ve seen the vice president get pressed repeatedly on what she would do differently than President Biden, and she’s really struggled with that answer,” Welker finished.

Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” has his own idea as to why Kamala is beginning to fail.

“I can’t help but think there’s some hollow feeling with the support of Harris,” he tells Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight.” “I don’t know that there’s a real passion for Kamala Harris. I think only there’s passion against Trump; that might be enough.”

And it’s not just NBC that’s admitting Kamala’s failure in the polls but CNN as well.

“It really points in a good direction for them and for Donald Trump,” one CNN pollster explained after showing the Republicans have a one-point lead over the Democrats.

He received a “wow” in return from his colleague.

“Look, it’s a one-point lead. The Democrats always lead the generic ballot, though. Always are ahead,” Stu says.

