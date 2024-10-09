Your car is SPYING on you — and it’s only going to get worse

If you thought your personal property was private, then you might not have read the agreement you signed when you purchased it — and this is especially true when it comes to your vehicle.

Car expert Lauren Fix is sounding the alarm, explaining that in the infrastructure bill of 2021, “there’s a kill switch law.”

“That kill switch law allowed them to listen in your car, to monitor your eyes, to literally track all of your information,” Fix tells Hilary Kennedy and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“And what are they doing with that information?” She continues, “We know that manufacturers are hurting financially. We see a lot of cars sitting on lots, and as long as prices keep getting higher, their profit margins are shrinking.”

So they sell the data to places like insurance companies and the police department.

“Then, just recently Ford decided to create a patent that would sell all your information directly to the police department so that they wouldn’t have to go through some sort of contract,” Fix explains, adding, “Which, again, is a violation of our privacy and really infuriates me.”

While Americans are right to be infuriated, the problem is that they do disclose this information in the paperwork — which almost no one actually reads.

“It’s going to get worse because in 2026, all cars are going to have a kill switch in them,” Fix says. “That’s going to tell whether you’re under the influence of something by the start/stop button.”

“Is all of this perfectly legal?” Peterson asks, concerned.

“Well, it actually probably isn’t. But we sign those agreements,” Fix says.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.