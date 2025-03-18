MAGA journalist speaks out after family was victimized by swatting attacks

Last week, several prominent conservative media personalities, including Joe Pagliarulo, Infowars’ Chase Geiser, social media influencer Gunther Eagleman, pro-Trump account “Catturd,” and journalist Nick Sortor, were hit with swatting attacks.

A swatting attack is when someone makes a hoax phone call to law enforcement to report false crimes with the intention of scaring, harassing, and potentially harming the victim(s).

“The goal is murder,” says Blaze News editor in chief and co-host of “Blaze News Tonight” Matthew Peterson. “It’s a form of domestic terrorism … and it's meant to threaten people into silence and to stop people by force from exercising their God-given rights as Americans.”

FBI Director Kash Patel’s recent post addressing these swatting incidents echoes Peterson’s words.

To hear a firsthand account of what it’s like to be victimized by a swatting attack, Jill Savage and Matthew invited MAGA journalist Nick Sortor on the show.

Nick tells the panel that he’s been strategic about his location to prevent incidents like this from happening.

However, just like in the movies, when the bad guys can’t get hold of their target, they go after their target’s family.

Sortor tells Jill and Matthew that his dad and sister were both victims of swatting attacks last week. Random pizza deliveries ordered and paid for by unknown entities showed up at their places of residence just hours before the SWAT team arrived.

These attacks, he says, were particularly terrifying for his dad.

“I come from a blue-collar family. They're not chronically on the internet; they're not constantly watching TV, and my dad had no idea what swatting was. This whole concept was totally foreign to him, so when a dozen cops start trying to break down his door in the middle of the night with guns drawn … you can only imagine the terror that that causes,” he says. “That's the entire point here. They are trying to terrorize us and our families to shut us up.”

“What do you want to see done?” Jill asks.

“I want to see a strong indication from the DOJ themselves that they're actually going to pursue these charges,” says Sortor, noting that while he trusts Kash Patel, “it's up to the DOJ to follow through.”

It’s critical, he argues, that Attorney General Pam Bondi act quickly on this matter.

“There are a lot of Americans, especially on the conservative side, right now that don't trust Bondi, and this would be a very important time for her to act to regain some of that trust,” he says.

To hear the details of Nick’s story, watch the clip above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.