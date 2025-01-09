EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon approved DIRECTED-ENERGY WEAPONS on American citizens

Science fiction has become reality as Mark Milley may have ordered the use of directed-energy weapons against American citizens during the 2020 riots.

“We all remember 2020, the summer of love, the burning buildings, all the looted stores, and an overall lack of legal consequences for crimes committed by rioters. However, in a Blaze exclusive, Blaze investigative journalists Steve Baker and Joe Hanneman revealed that the Pentagon approved the use of directed-energy weapons on rioters in June of that year,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” explains.

Baker didn’t set out to find this information, but through his investigation into the Capitol riot on January 6, it led him here.

“My curiosity began to just lead me down a number of rabbit holes, and I began to pull a lot of threads, and throughout that process, I began to discover that there were new types of systems that I was not aware of that could be used to both control crowds as riot control but also had other uses to move people in ways that maybe the American public are not aware of,” Baker says.

But this technology isn’t exactly new.

In the 1950s, the Soviets were active in developing what are called psychotronic weapons. And when the Soviet Union fell in 1991, many Soviet scientists were selling their information and selling their science to the United States government and other buyers as well.

“Elements of our government were able to purchase advanced technology in what they call the directed-energy weapons space, and some of that was much more advanced technology than what we have,” Baker explains, noting that the technology we now have is more advanced.

“We have a video that Julio Rosas, our own correspondent, took in Kenosha back in 2020, of an actual audio device, an audio energy weapon, blasting at what they call it super audio levels to clear crowds out. There are microwave versions of that that they can blast at you and make you for a two-second pulse, it makes your skin feel like you’re on fire,” he continues.

“Those are the very basic things that we’ve seen around for a long time. Those are not science fiction,” he adds.

Now, Baker says the technology has gotten “much more sophisticated and much more miniaturized to the point where they can carry them in backpacks.”

“So now they have backpack size, and what some of these special operatives have described to me in great detail are what they call agitation weapons. And this is the thing that we fear the most,” Baker says.

“These weapons that we know have been used overseas in the military and by the CIA in operations to create color revolutions, to create riots, to create confusion in hotspots around the world, some of these devices may now be being used here.”

