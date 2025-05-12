RFK Jr. BLASTS COVID-era response; promises new chapter

In the years that followed COVID-19, the mainstream media, including outlets like Fox News, continued to push the idea that Americans had to “trust the science.”

And while Fox News did have its share of dissident voices speaking out during the Biden administration’s reign, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t letting Fox forget when it did fall in line.

“Above all, we are going to get rid of the taboos about challenging orthodoxies, about challenging consensus, and we’re telling the public every day, all of us, ‘That is not science,’” RFK Jr. said in an interview on Fox News — before taking it to task for the part it played in the Biden administration's tyrannical reign.

“Your whole industry was telling the public for years, ‘Trust the experts.’ ‘Trust the experts’ is not a function of science or democracy, it’s a function of totalitarianism and religion,” he added.

“Hold the vaccines, but inject that into my veins,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” tells Matthew Peterson, who agrees wholeheartedly.

“I can’t emphasize enough that this is important, that people tell the truth in these positions after we’ve been told lies for so long,” he tells Savage. “The fact that you have the director of HHS, the people who are in charge of all these agencies, coming out and saying, ‘Oh no, these people have not earned trust, and science is about questioning and finding the truth.’”

“Straight into our veins and also into the bloodstream of the entire country, because it’s what we need to hear,” he adds.

