Trump 2.0: ‘Bloodless revolution’ has the deep state in full meltdown mode

On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding.

Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson and President of the Claremont Institute Ryan Williams don’t believe the occasion could have come at a better time.

“It’s a happy coincidence,” Williams tells Peterson, “because in many ways, what we’ve been calling for for a long time is a second American Revolution. Bloodless, of course, but institutionally, which is to say, to finally get a handle on the large bureaucracy that has been governing all aspects of our lives.”

While America does need those with expertise in government, Williams explains that we should “be controlled by constitutional officers” rather than “bureaucrats who can never be fired.”

However, most on the left — and some on the right — don’t see it that way.

“They think all efforts to reform it or defund it or start firing more bureaucrats, this is somehow all illegitimate,” Williams tells Peterson. “And I think it’ll be our job to tell people to connect the founding and constitutionalism to that project, and to illustrate to people that it’s really a way to return control over their government to them, and really to return prosperity and flourishing to America.”

And the two do not see the president failing in his goal to reform the government and make America a better place, as this is Trump’s second chance at accomplishing his goals — which Peterson calls “Trump 2.0.”

“The big difference is he has a loyal team for the most part. Trump 1.0, he had to rely on the establishment apparatus in many instances,” Williams says. “He had a bunch of principals around him who thought it was their God-given job to control him and prevent him from somehow destroying America, which was ridiculous.”

“I think it’s almost providential that he lost in 2020,” he continues, adding, “They had time to really think about this, and draft up more plans, and you really have almost a new presidential term rather than a second term, which are notoriously deflating and deflated as they’re kind of lame ducks out of the gate.”

