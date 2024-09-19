FBI TARGETS whistleblowers — but MISSES would-be assassins

Not one, but two would-be assassins were able to fly below the FBI’s radar before they attempted to take Donald Trump’s life — and within just a few months of each other.

Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker is attempting to uncover how this happened, and he’s not exactly pleased with what he’s finding.

“Joe Hanneman and I are digging into this as deeply as we possibly can with all of the sources that we have connected to the various agencies, and nobody believes that this particular individual was there by accident or that he got lucky about where he was,” Baker tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Not only is Baker digging, but whistleblowers have been coming forward to voice their concerns about the security measures taken to protect the former president.

In a post on X, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) revealed a letter from one of these whistleblowers accusing acting Director Rowe of cutting the manpower of the Secret Service countersurveillance division by 20% without informing Congress.

“Even more concerning, the whistleblower claims that some of the officers had flagged security lapses before the attempt, that’ll be the first assassination attempt, on Donald Trump instead of addressing those concerns,” Savage notes.

In addition, the FBI seems to be paying more attention to the whistleblowers than to who may be going after the president.

Suspended Special Agent Garret O’Boyle is one of those whistleblowers who has risked it all to warn Americans.

“Garret is one of those guys who made the choice, the honorable choice, to stand up to the agency when they were imposing upon him the unfair and unconstitutional requirements related to the COVID regimens. Vaccines, lockdowns, isolation, things of that nature,” Baker explains. “He became a whistleblower, and he did it all correctly.”

“It’s one of the most abominable stories of what the government will do against one of their own, because if they’ll do it against him, they’ll do it against us,” he adds.

