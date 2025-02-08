Why Mitch McConnell's last RINO stand vs. MAGA is doomed to fail

Is the GOP anti-Trump resistance on life support?

Blaze senior politics editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford addressed this question in his latest Beltway Brief . Now, he joins Jill Savage on “Blaze News Tonight” to expound on why he thinks the GOP’s anti-Trump movement is on its way out.

“I think it's on its last legs, at least as far as its ability to create, to shape what goes on in the White House,” he says.

The best evidence that RINO power is waning can be seen in the failed attempts to sink several Trump nominees. Despite a vicious smear campaign, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed, albeit narrowly by Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote.

And even though RINOS “were unhappy with some aspects of RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again agenda,” Kennedy scored enough votes from the Senate Finance Committee to advance to a full Senate vote. One of the votes that pushed him through came from Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Chair Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who, in the end, reversed his "no" due to enormous pressure from a very vocal MAHA movement, or perhaps because he “is up for re-election next year in Trump-loving Louisiana.” Either way, it’s a MAGA win.

Further, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who they were “extremely against,” given that she is a “direct threat to deep-state intelligence community interests,” was also able to advance from committee when Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) both confirmed their support.

RINOs, says Bedford, are realizing that “to step out of line [is] to face the most popular Republican president in generations and the majority of the American voters who actually put him there.”

If Kash Patel, President Trump’s nominee for FBI director, is confirmed, it will “signify the end of Senate GOP opposition to his chosen Cabinet and the beginning of a new Republican Party,” Bedford wrote in his op-ed.

“The only real threat to any of these nominees ... is Republicans and Republicans who promised to be a thorn in the side of MAGA,” he adds, but they “have basically been beaten at every single round by the Trump administration and by the people who push from the outside, the people who push from the inside, and honestly, a couple of good nominees.”

“They’re in full retreat,” he says.

To hear more of Bedford’s analysis, watch the clip above.

